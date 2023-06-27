Lady Gaga 'In Discussions' to Testify as Witness in Lawsuit Between Rodney Dangerfield's Widow and Ex-biz Partners: Sources

Lady Gaga may become the star witness in a lawsuit against “cut-throat men” accused of allegedly duping $3.9 million from the widow of legendary comic Rodney Dangerfield, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Joan Dangerfield is expected to face off with the businessmen she sued in Los Angeles Superior Court for fraud, and breach of fiduciary duty in a deal to build entertainment venues with sophisticated technology.

Sources tell us, the Bad Romance singer may be called in to testify since she was scheduled to be the venue’s first resident artist for the Las Vegas spectacular featuring a 360-degree virtual theater experience.