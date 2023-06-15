Rodney Dangerfield's Widow Headed To Trial In Fight With Ex-Biz Partners Who Allegedly Duped Her Out Of $3.9 Million

The widow of the legendary comic Rodney Dangerfield will finally get some respect from two “cut-throat men” that allegedly duped her out of a $3.9 million investment and other valuable contributions, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Joan Dangerfield is expected to face off with the two smooth-talking businessmen she sued in a Los Angeles Superior Court for fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and contract in a deal involving plans to build entertainment venues with sophisticated technology.

The lawsuit, initially filed in 2018, accuses Steve Fox and Peter McMillan III, and his Willowbrook Capital Group, LLC of exploiting Dangerfield’s trust and “confidence by lying to her, concealing information they were required to disclose, and excluding her from key discussions through a series of back-room deals detrimental to Dangerfield’s position and investment,” court documents show.