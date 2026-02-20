EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Warns Gwyneth 'Hands Off My Man' After Getting Sick of Goop Founder Gushing Over Sex Scenes With Timothée Chalamet

"Gwyneth is gushing to everyone about what a talent Timothee is and how sexual he was when they filmed their scenes," shared a source. "She says she finally understands what the fuss is all about – and Kylie is not taking it well at all. She's convinced Gwyneth is crushing on Timothee and crossing the line. She says it's disrespectful."

During filming, Paltrow even tried to hook up her daughter, Apple Martin, with Chalamet after Apple – whose dad is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – admitted to having a huge crush on him.

"Gwyneth has big ambitions for her daughter and figures the more connections Apple can make, the better," said a source. "Plus, it thrills Gwyneth that Apple's comfortable enough to reveal who she's got a crush on and she's pretty proud that she actually has the power to make this introduction happen."