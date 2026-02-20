EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Warns Gwyneth 'Hands Off My Man' After Getting Sick of Goop Founder Gushing Over Sex Scenes With Timothée Chalamet
Feb. 20 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Timothee Chalamet's awards season threatens to plunge into chaos, sources said, over his sweetie Kylie Jenner's jealousy of his Marty Supreme costar Gwyneth Paltrow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders said Jenner, 28, saw red over her hunky honey, 30, hitting it off with Goop boss Paltrow, 53, while filming hot-and-heavy sex scenes for the ping-pong pic.
Kylie Fumes Over Gwyneth
"Gwyneth is gushing to everyone about what a talent Timothee is and how sexual he was when they filmed their scenes," shared a source. "She says she finally understands what the fuss is all about – and Kylie is not taking it well at all. She's convinced Gwyneth is crushing on Timothee and crossing the line. She says it's disrespectful."
During filming, Paltrow even tried to hook up her daughter, Apple Martin, with Chalamet after Apple – whose dad is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – admitted to having a huge crush on him.
"Gwyneth has big ambitions for her daughter and figures the more connections Apple can make, the better," said a source. "Plus, it thrills Gwyneth that Apple's comfortable enough to reveal who she's got a crush on and she's pretty proud that she actually has the power to make this introduction happen."
Kylie Wants Gwyneth Checked
Although Chalamet gave a sweet shout-out to Jenner when he accepted the Best Actor trophy at the recent Critics Choice Awards – where Paltrow was a no-show – the beauty mogul remains upset about Paltrow, according to an insider.
The source said: "Kylie wants Timmy to put Gwyneth in her place.
"Obviously, he's not ever going to do that. Gwyneth is Hollywood royalty. It would be a disaster for his career to alienate her. And the truth is, he really likes her and all the attention she's giving him. If anything, he encourages her flirting. It's flattering.
"Timmy will be spending a ton of time with Gwyneth during awards season over the next few months and Kylie's going to want to be right by his side.
"But knowing how seriously Timmy takes his career, if Kylie can't chill out about Gwyneth, she won't be his plus-one. He's crazy about her but he's not going to let her jealousy derail him."