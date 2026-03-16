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Home > Celebrity > Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Travis Scott 'Mocks' Timothée Chalamet on Social Media After Humiliating Oscars Loss

split image of Travis Scott / Michael B. Jordan / Timothée Chalamet
Source: mega

Fans think Travis Scott shaded Timothée Chalamet online after he lost Best Actor at the Oscars.

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March 16 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Travis Scott may have subtly stirred up drama involving his ex Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, after the actor walked away empty-handed at the Oscars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The rapper set off speculation online after sharing a post celebrating Michael B. Jordan's emotional Best Actor victory, a moment that came after Chalamet lost out on the big award.

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image of Michael B. Jordan appeared stunned and emotional as he accepted the Best Actor trophy at the Academy Awards.
Source: mega

Scott may have thrown some shade Chalamet's way following his loss at the Oscars.

Chalamet, 30, had been nominated for his performance in Marty Supreme, but the trophy ultimately went to Jordan, who appeared stunned as he accepted the honor for his dual role in Sinners.

The actor wiped away tears while taking the stage to accept the award from last year's winner, Adrien Brody.

Shortly after the ceremony wrapped, Scott, who shares children Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, with Jenner, posted a photo of Jordan's emotional acceptance moment to his Instagram Stories.

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'He's So Happy Timmy Did Not Win'

image of Scott shares two children — Stormi and Aire — with his ex Kylie Jenner, who is now dating Chalamet.
Source: @travissscott/Instagram

Scott shares two children — Stormi and Aire — with his ex Jenner, who is now dating Chalamet.

Online users quickly began dissecting Scott's post, suggesting the timing was less about congratulating Jordan and more about poking fun at Chalamet.

Fans took to social media platforms to weigh in on the perceived jab, as one wrote, "Travis Scott is a professional hater. I love it."

Another joked: "Timothee Chalamet looks miserable and Travis Scott was shading him and is there too... Help this man."

Others found the move hilarious, with one fan commenting: "Okay, please, this is so iconic. Because tell me when was the last time Travis Scott [cared] about the Oscars?"

Still, not everyone approved of the apparent dig.

"Bro needs to move on, hating on the future stepdad of your kids is petty," another critic wrote.

More reactions poured in online, including: "Travis Scott posting this is so funny," and "I peeped that s--- on my Insta feed. Bro still p---ed Chalamet snatched his girl up."

Another added, "He's so happy Timmy did not win."

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Long-Standing Tension?

image of Fans flooded social media with reactions, with some calling the post 'iconic.'
Source: mega

Fans flooded social media with reactions, with some calling the post 'iconic.'

Scott and Jenner first began dating in 2017 and maintained an on-again, off-again relationship before ultimately splitting in 2020.

Jenner later began seeing Chalamet, sparking headlines about the unexpected celebrity pairing.

The rapper has previously appeared to reference the actor in his music. In his track Meltdown, Scott seemingly nods to Chalamet's role in Wonka, which some listeners interpreted as a jab at the Oscar nominee.

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image of All three stars were later spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
Source: mega

All three stars were later spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Despite the online chatter, Scott risked crossing paths with Chalamet later that evening.

The hitmaker attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, the same event where Jenner and Chalamet were spotted looking affectionate and spending time together.

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