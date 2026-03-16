Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Travis Scott 'Mocks' Timothée Chalamet on Social Media After Humiliating Oscars Loss

The rapper set off speculation online after sharing a post celebrating Michael B. Jordan 's emotional Best Actor victory, a moment that came after Chalamet lost out on the big award.

Travis Scott may have subtly stirred up drama involving his ex Kylie Jenner 's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet , after the actor walked away empty-handed at the Oscars , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Scott may have thrown some shade Chalamet's way following his loss at the Oscars.

Shortly after the ceremony wrapped, Scott, who shares children Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, with Jenner, posted a photo of Jordan's emotional acceptance moment to his Instagram Stories.

The actor wiped away tears while taking the stage to accept the award from last year's winner, Adrien Brody .

Chalamet, 30, had been nominated for his performance in Marty Supreme, but the trophy ultimately went to Jordan, who appeared stunned as he accepted the honor for his dual role in Sinners.

Scott shares two children — Stormi and Aire — with his ex Jenner, who is now dating Chalamet.

Online users quickly began dissecting Scott's post, suggesting the timing was less about congratulating Jordan and more about poking fun at Chalamet.

Fans took to social media platforms to weigh in on the perceived jab, as one wrote, "Travis Scott is a professional hater. I love it."

Another joked: "Timothee Chalamet looks miserable and Travis Scott was shading him and is there too... Help this man."

Others found the move hilarious, with one fan commenting: "Okay, please, this is so iconic. Because tell me when was the last time Travis Scott [cared] about the Oscars?"

Still, not everyone approved of the apparent dig.

"Bro needs to move on, hating on the future stepdad of your kids is petty," another critic wrote.

More reactions poured in online, including: "Travis Scott posting this is so funny," and "I peeped that s--- on my Insta feed. Bro still p---ed Chalamet snatched his girl up."

Another added, "He's so happy Timmy did not win."