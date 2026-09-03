EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'Planning Private Wedding'

Now, sources said makeup mogul Kylie, 29, and her Marty Supreme stud, 30, are aspiring to the same sort of top secret ceremony – much to the dismay of spotlight-craving momager Kris.

An insider says, "They love that Zendaya and Tom were able to get married without anyone knowing it was happening. No one got photos. It's all been ultra private and protected. And privacy is the new luxury among celebrities. It's the chic thing – so, of course, Kylie is drawn to that."

Kylie and Chalamet's romance started simmering in early 2023, and they kept their relationship under wraps until they were spotted smooching at a Beyoncé concert in September of that year.