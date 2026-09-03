EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'Planning Private Wedding'
Sept. 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were front and center at Zendaya and Tom Holland's secret wedding bash, and now the reality babe and the Oscar nominee are ready to privately tie the knot themselves – whether her mom, Kris Jenner, approves of their low-key plans or not, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Spider-Man sweethearts Holland and Zendaya quietly got hitched on Aug. 4 and celebrated their union with family and friends in England, sources shared.
Jenner Eyes Ultra-Private Wedding With Chalamet
Now, sources said makeup mogul Kylie, 29, and her Marty Supreme stud, 30, are aspiring to the same sort of top secret ceremony – much to the dismay of spotlight-craving momager Kris.
An insider says, "They love that Zendaya and Tom were able to get married without anyone knowing it was happening. No one got photos. It's all been ultra private and protected. And privacy is the new luxury among celebrities. It's the chic thing – so, of course, Kylie is drawn to that."
Kylie and Chalamet's romance started simmering in early 2023, and they kept their relationship under wraps until they were spotted smooching at a Beyoncé concert in September of that year.
Since then, they've been spotted together at sporting events – but their red carpet appearances as a couple have been kept to a minimum.
The source points out that Kylie's "whole life" has been commodified as she was just 10 when her family's first reality show – Keeping Up With the Kardashians – premiered in 2007, and her personal milestones have been documented on TV and social media.
"You can't blame her for wanting to do the same sort of thing: get married and then drop some vague hints later," the insider confided.
"She might go as far as sharing some photos, but if Timothée has his way, they won't even do that."
The insider added: "It's, of course, a worst-case scenario for Kris. She wants a big celebration with cameras rolling and sponsorship deals galore.
"If they want to elope and tie the knot before the way [daughter] Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis [Barker] did, she's OK with that – as long as the actual wedding is televised.
"But they are both vehemently opposed, they want nothing to do with the circus and will do what they want – period."