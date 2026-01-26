Kinky Kylie Jenner BUSTED — For 'Constantly Using Hand Signals' to Keep 'Straying' Lover Timothée Chalamet's Eyes on Her Boobs!
Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is obsessed with her enhanced assets. RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality princess turned billionaire beauty maven considers her expanding chest her biggest treasure and can constantly be seen caressing her moneymakers for calculating reasons.
"She brags about her boobs all the time and is more than happy to send out hand signals to call attention to them whenever she can," an insider shared. "She loves showing off and whenever she goes out, she wears plunging necklines and push-up bras to make sure all eyes are locked in on her knockers."
Owning Her Image And Romance
The pillow-lipped makeup mogul has admitted to boosting her breasts, even candidly revealing her implant specs and the Beverly Hills surgeon who did the job: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol!!!"
Sources said she's also using her increased visibility to ensure her box-office boytoy Timothee Chalamet doesn't wriggle free from her – and her family's – grasp.
The 30-year-old Dune dude and the Kardashians star, 28, have been a couple since April 2023, and sources say she'll do anything to keep her mitts on him – and vice versa.
Determined To Keep Him Close
As previously reported, the conniving Kardashian family is desperate to keep Tinseltown's golden boy in the fold to help rebuild their sagging brand.
"She knows other girls are throwing themselves at him and figures the best way of keeping his interest is to boost her bra size," a source shared.
"It's no secret she knows how to grab Timmy's attention – and if she ropes in half the planet in the process, well, that's just part of the family business."