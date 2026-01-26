Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
Exclusive

Kinky Kylie Jenner BUSTED — For 'Constantly Using Hand Signals' to Keep 'Straying' Lover Timothée Chalamet's Eyes on Her Boobs!

Kylie Jenner has been busted for using hand signals to keep Timothee Chalamet's eyes on her boobs.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has been busted for using hand signals to keep Timothee Chalamet's eyes on her boobs.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kylie Jenner is obsessed with her enhanced assets. RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the reality princess turned billionaire beauty maven considers her expanding chest her biggest treasure and can constantly be seen caressing her moneymakers for calculating reasons.

"She brags about her boobs all the time and is more than happy to send out hand signals to call attention to them whenever she can," an insider shared. "She loves showing off and whenever she goes out, she wears plunging necklines and push-up bras to make sure all eyes are locked in on her knockers."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Owning Her Image And Romance

Article continues below advertisement
Sources claimed Timothee Chalamet stays focused on Kylie Jenner as she uses hand signals to draw attention during public appearances.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Timothee Chalamet stays focused on Kylie Jenner as she uses hand signals to draw attention during public appearances.

Article continues below advertisement

The pillow-lipped makeup mogul has admitted to boosting her breasts, even candidly revealing her implant specs and the Beverly Hills surgeon who did the job: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol!!!"

Sources said she's also using her increased visibility to ensure her box-office boytoy Timothee Chalamet doesn't wriggle free from her – and her family's – grasp.

The 30-year-old Dune dude and the Kardashians star, 28, have been a couple since April 2023, and sources say she'll do anything to keep her mitts on him – and vice versa.

Article continues below advertisement

Determined To Keep Him Close

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Sam Asghari has praised Britney Spears, reflecting their time together remained a blessing in his life.

EXCLUSIVE: Why Sam Asghari is Suddenly Singing Britney Spears' Praises — And Reckons Their Time Together Was a 'Blessing'

Photo of King Charles

Why King Charles Has Been Left 'Absolutely Squirming' Over 'First British Billionaire Brit Monarch' Status

Article continues below advertisement
An insider said the Kardashians view Chalamet as a key figure in keeping Hollywood attention on the family brand.
Source: MEGA

An insider said the Kardashians view Chalamet as a key figure in keeping Hollywood attention on the family brand.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

As previously reported, the conniving Kardashian family is desperate to keep Tinseltown's golden boy in the fold to help rebuild their sagging brand.

"She knows other girls are throwing themselves at him and figures the best way of keeping his interest is to boost her bra size," a source shared.

"It's no secret she knows how to grab Timmy's attention – and if she ropes in half the planet in the process, well, that's just part of the family business."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.