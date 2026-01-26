Kinky Kylie Jenner BUSTED — For 'Constantly Using Hand Signals' to Keep 'Straying' Lover Timothée Chalamet's Eyes on Her Boobs!

Kylie Jenner is obsessed with her enhanced assets. RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the reality princess turned billionaire beauty maven considers her expanding chest her biggest treasure and can constantly be seen caressing her moneymakers for calculating reasons.

"She brags about her boobs all the time and is more than happy to send out hand signals to call attention to them whenever she can," an insider shared. "She loves showing off and whenever she goes out, she wears plunging necklines and push-up bras to make sure all eyes are locked in on her knockers."