Kyle Richards' Fans Call For 'Invention' After 'RHOBH' Star Looks Freakishly Thin With Ribs on Display in Cast Photos
Kyle Richards' fans are calling for an intervention, with many believing she's taken her weight loss to the extreme, RadarOnline.com has learned. Followers were shocked to see how much The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's curvaceous frame has disappeared in new photos of the cast vacationing in Spain.
The pictures showed a frail-looking Kyle with her ribs poking through her skin, sparking outrage and concern among her loyal fans in the comment section of Dorit Kemsley's post.
In the snaps, Kyle could be seen in a skintight dress with its sides cut out, highlighting her skeleton-like ribs.
"¡Viva España!" Dorit's caption read. And while the photos showed all of the RHOBH cast, minus Erika Jayne and including newcomer Annemarie Wiley. Kyle's weight loss has become a hot topic of conversation, and despite rumors, the reality star, 54, has vowed she's not on the controversial diabetes drug Ozempic. Instead, Kyle praises getting sober, her strict diet, and her daily workouts as the reason being the dramatic transformation.
However, the new pictures have left fans begging her to get help.
"Anyone else concerned for Kyle?" one person commented on the shocking series of snaps. "Her family should be. Ribs are not attractive," responded someone. "Was just gonna comment like ummm everyone looks health and beautiful and surprisingly DORIT but are those KYLE’S ribs!?!!" questioned a third.
While some were just concerned writing comments like “I hope Kyle isn’t unwell,” "Kyle looks unhealthy," and "Kyles [sic] ribs. Yikes," others insisted drastic measures needed to be taken.
"Kyle needs an intervention," a concerned fan wrote. "I’m sorry but we all thinking the same thing…smh," agreed a second. "Kyle's ribs are showing. She needs help," a third chimed in.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kyle's team for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While Kyle denies taking Ozempic, several Hollywood starlets have opted for the Type II diabetes medication for quick weight loss — making it challenging for those with diabetes who need medication to get their hands on it.
Millionaire Matchmaker host Patti Stanger, RHONJ stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Fessler, Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Chelsea Handler, and Elon Musk have copped to using the diabetes drug or something similar.