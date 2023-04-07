Actress Kyla Pratt Slaps Ex-Agent With Lawsuit Over 'Call Me Kat' Commissions

Kyla Pratt has slapped her ex-agent with a lawsuit demanding they repay all commissions after the actress found out the agency allegedly never had a license, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pratt has filed a countersuit against Industry Entertainment Partners [EIP].”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, IEP sued Pratt over alleged unpaid commissions. In the lawsuit, the firm accused Pratt of refusing to pay commissions owed for roles they helped secure and of breach of contract.

Specifically, IEP said they were instrumental in helping Pratt secure a role on the Fox hit show Call Me Kat. Pratt was added to the third season of the series which stars Mayim Bialik and the late Leslie Jordan. Production on the show was paused following Jordan’s death last year. The suit read, “Pratt has performed in Call Me Kat and related projects. However, despite the parties’ agreement Pratt has refused to pay all the amounts she owed to [Industry Entertainment Partners].”

IEP said despite numerous demands for payments, Pratt had refused to pay up. The lawsuit said at the time the agreement was entered into, Pratt made “material misrepresentations to [Industry Entertainment Partners] concerning her intentions to pay [Industry Entertainment Partners] the commissions arising from her earnings from Call Me Kat and related projects. The suit demanded Pratt pay unspecified damages and restitution for her actions.

Now, Pratt has filed her own lawsuit accusing the agency of not being a licensed talent agent. The actress said she started working with IEP in 2018. She said they acted as her agent and actively sought jobs for her in film and television. She said IEP helped her snag an audition for Call Me Katt. Pratt said she paid IEP 10% of her earnings but terminated them after the first season.

However, she accused the firm of not having a proper talent agency license required for California. As a result, she said wants the firm to pay her back all commissions. Further, she has demanded for an “award of restitution and disgorgement of profits from IEP’s unfair competition. In addition, Pratt wants the court to rule she doesn’t owe IEP another dime. The case is ongoing.