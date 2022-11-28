Kyla Pratt’s Ex-Manager Sues Actress Over Alleged Unpaid 'Call Me Kat' Commissions
Actress Kyla Pratt is accused of refusing to pay her managers who helped secure her a role on Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the management company Industry Entertainment Partners has filed a lawsuit against Pratt for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and negligent misrepresentation.
In the suit, Industry Entertainment said that Pratt entered into a personal management agreement with it in August 2018. The company said it has managed the star for over 2 years.
As part of their agreement, Industry said Pratt agreed verbally and in written to pay commissions from her earnings from the Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat.
“Pratt has performed in Call Me Kat and related projects. However, despite the parties’ agreement Pratt has refused to pay all the amounts she owed to [Industry Entertainment Partners].”
The company said despite numerous demands for payments, Pratt has failed to make the payments. The lawsuit said at the time the agreement was entered into, Pratt made “material misrepresentations to [Industry Entertainment Partners] concerning her intentions to pay [Industry Entertainment Partners] the commissions arising from her earnings from Call Me Kat and related projects. However, Pratt had no reasonable ground to believe that she will actually pay [Industry Entertainment Partners’] commissions in full and made misrepresentations with the intent of continuing to obtain [Industry Entertainment Partners’] artist and management services.”
The suit demands Pratt be ordered to pay unspecified damages and restitution for her actions.
Pratt was added to Call Me Kat in the third season. The show stars Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz and the late Leslie Jordan. Production on the show was paused after his tragic death in October.
The network released a statement reading, "We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan.”
"Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we've laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever.”