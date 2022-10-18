Jurors Reaches Verdict In Kristin Smart’s Murder Case

Paul Flores has been found guilty of first degree murder by jurors in the Kristin Smart trial, and his father, Ruben Flores has been found not guilty of accessory to murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paul was on trial for the murder of Kristin, who was a student at Cal Poly University when she disappeared after a party over Memorial Day Weekend in 1996.

Paul, who was also a student at the California university in San Luis Obispo, was the last person seen with Kristin. She struggled to walk as he allegedly helped her back to her dorm on campus.

Ruben Flores is accused of accessory to murder, for allegedly attempting to coverup of Kristin’s body. The prosecution claimed that Ruben helped Paul conceal Kristin’s body underneath a deck in his backyard for 26 years.

The Smart family has waited close to three decades for closure in their missing daughter’s case, who they believe was killed the night witnesses last saw her and Paul together.