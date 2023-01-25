South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Accuses January 6 Committee Of 'Callous Mishandling' Her Personal Data After Cellphone Hack
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem had her personal cellphone hacked and blamed the US House Select Committee for the breach, alleging the group mishandled her personal information, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In addition to the allegation against the January 6 Committee, Noem, 51, called on US Attorney General Merrick Garland and members of congress to investigate the personal data leak, which included sensitive information belonging to the governor's family members like social security numbers.
The governor had her personal cellphone hacked after the January 6 Committee released White House visitor logs from former president Donald Trump. The logs featured uncensored information associated with the visitors listed.
Noem was one of the visitors whose information was not redacted before it was released.
"Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences," Noem said of the personal data breach. "If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement."
Noem then called on the US Attorney General to investigate the attack — and the handling of her family's personal information.
"I have urged both the United States Attorney General and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of my family's personal information, and I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide," Noem added.
- Mike Tyson Accused Of Sexual Assault In $5 Million Lawsuit, Alleged Victim Claims Boxer Attacked Her In '90s After Getting Into His Limo
- The Murder Of Playboy Bunny Jasmine Fiore: Reality TV Star Ryan Jenkins Was A 'Womanizer' With A Temper Before Vicious Killing Of Model Wife
- Rain-Thin 'Today' Host Al Roker Desperately Trying To 'Pack On Pounds' As He Returns To Show After Health Scare
Noem's office confirmed that the Fusion Center — which is responsible for investigating criminal activity and intelligence to counter-terrorism attacks — within South Dakota's Department of Public Safety was notified and aware of the incident. It is unclear if a suspect has been identified in the hack.
Noem was not singled out in the January 6 Committee's decision to release the White House visitor logs under Trump.
Over 2,000 individual social security numbers were included in the visitor log's detailed contents, according to the Daily Mail.
Noem, her husband, their three children, and their son-in-law's information was included in the log's uncensored records.