South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Accuses January 6 Committee Of 'Callous Mishandling' Her Personal Data After Cellphone Hack

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem had her personal cellphone hacked and blamed the US House Select Committee for the breach, alleging the group mishandled her personal information, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In addition to the allegation against the January 6 Committee, Noem, 51, called on US Attorney General Merrick Garland and members of congress to investigate the personal data leak, which included sensitive information belonging to the governor's family members like social security numbers.