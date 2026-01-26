EXCLUSIVE: Kobe Bryant Is 'Making More Money Dead Than Alive' — as Fans Mark 6th Anniversary of NBA Icon's Fatal Helicopter Tragedy
Jan. 26 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
Kobe Bryant has been making tens of millions from beyond the grave by dabbling on the stock market, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The staggering figures were uncovered from the latest annual tax return for his nonprofit, The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Black Mamba's Charity Assets Hit Colossal $50Million
The last financial year's results reveal the charity has raked in nearly $50million since the athlete's death six years ago.
On the anniversary of his passing from a tragic helicopter crash on 26 January 2020, we can reveal the sports legend's amazing legacy.
The nonprofit he set up with his wife, Vanessa Bryant, has thrived since his untimely death.
The charity was set up to help boys and girls clubs around the country with sports equipment and constructing basketball courts in at-risk neighborhoods.
Newly released accounts reveal that it's now sitting on $49,099,362 in assets. When the LA Lakers great was alive, the nonprofit had less than $60,000.
Stock Market Success Boosts Foundation's Wealth
Out of the $49.1million of assets – $46.8million is locked away in "publicly traded securities," that is, stocks, shares and bonds.
That's 95 percent of its total assets. That's an uptick of $9.4million on the previous year's figure of $37.4million.
It made $5,749,399 in revenue – mostly from dividends, interest and playing the stock market. It bought "securities" worth $23,603,906 at a cost of $21,230,608 – a net gain of $2,373,298.
Plus a further $1,240,424 was scooped up from dividends and interest. But the foundation will also face questions on how that money was spent.
Low Grant Payouts Spark Scrutiny Over Spending
Despite having a huge financial war chest, the amount it gave out in grants was a lowly $478,655 – less than a tenth of its assets.
It spent more on legal and accounting costs – $349,096 and $171,906, respectively – than it did on helping good causes.
Over the last few years, this has been a common theme for the charity, and it scores a wretched one out of four stars with the respected Charity Navigator website.
There's no doubt it's one of the richest celeb nonprofits in the US.
It was greatly boosted by Vanessa herself in 2022 when she handed the charity the $16million damages she was awarded against Los Angeles County over horrific images taken by first responders at the scene of the air disaster.