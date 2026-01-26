EXCLUSIVE: Kobe Bryant Is 'Making More Money Dead Than Alive' — as Fans Mark 6th Anniversary of NBA Icon's Fatal Helicopter Tragedy

The last financial year's results reveal the charity has raked in nearly $50million since the athlete's death six years ago.

On the anniversary of his passing from a tragic helicopter crash on 26 January 2020, we can reveal the sports legend's amazing legacy.

The nonprofit he set up with his wife, Vanessa Bryant, has thrived since his untimely death.

The charity was set up to help boys and girls clubs around the country with sports equipment and constructing basketball courts in at-risk neighborhoods.

Newly released accounts reveal that it's now sitting on $49,099,362 in assets. When the LA Lakers great was alive, the nonprofit had less than $60,000.