Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Sports News > Kobe Bryant
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kobe Bryant Is 'Making More Money Dead Than Alive' — as Fans Mark 6th Anniversary of NBA Icon's Fatal Helicopter Tragedy

Photo of Kobe Bryant
Source: MEGA

Kobe Bryant generated more income after his tragic death than the legend did during his career.

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kobe Bryant has been making tens of millions from beyond the grave by dabbling on the stock market, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The staggering figures were uncovered from the latest annual tax return for his nonprofit, The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Black Mamba's Charity Assets Hit Colossal $50Million

Photo of Kobe Bryant
Source: MEGA

Bryant’s foundation reached nearly $50million in assets.

The last financial year's results reveal the charity has raked in nearly $50million since the athlete's death six years ago.

On the anniversary of his passing from a tragic helicopter crash on 26 January 2020, we can reveal the sports legend's amazing legacy.

The nonprofit he set up with his wife, Vanessa Bryant, has thrived since his untimely death.

The charity was set up to help boys and girls clubs around the country with sports equipment and constructing basketball courts in at-risk neighborhoods.

Newly released accounts reveal that it's now sitting on $49,099,362 in assets. When the LA Lakers great was alive, the nonprofit had less than $60,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Stock Market Success Boosts Foundation's Wealth

Kobe Bryant
Source: MEGA

Bryant's legacy continues through his thriving nonprofit.

Out of the $49.1million of assets – $46.8million is locked away in "publicly traded securities," that is, stocks, shares and bonds.

That's 95 percent of its total assets. That's an uptick of $9.4million on the previous year's figure of $37.4million.

It made $5,749,399 in revenue – mostly from dividends, interest and playing the stock market. It bought "securities" worth $23,603,906 at a cost of $21,230,608 – a net gain of $2,373,298.

Plus a further $1,240,424 was scooped up from dividends and interest. But the foundation will also face questions on how that money was spent.

Low Grant Payouts Spark Scrutiny Over Spending

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON SPORTS NEWS
Photo of Richard and Lakeisha Williams

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams' Dad 'King Richard,' 83, Dramatically Halts Divorce From Her Ex-Stripper Stepmom, 46, for Second Time

split photo of luigi and peter mangione

Luigi Mangione’s Cousin Goes Pro! Accused CEO Assassin's Family Member Joins Brooklyn-Based Soccer Team — And Will Play Just Miles Away From 'Hellhole' Jail

Photo of Vanessa Bryant
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Bryant has strengthened the charity with a major legal payout.

Despite having a huge financial war chest, the amount it gave out in grants was a lowly $478,655 – less than a tenth of its assets.

It spent more on legal and accounting costs – $349,096 and $171,906, respectively – than it did on helping good causes.

Over the last few years, this has been a common theme for the charity, and it scores a wretched one out of four stars with the respected Charity Navigator website.

There's no doubt it's one of the richest celeb nonprofits in the US.

It was greatly boosted by Vanessa herself in 2022 when she handed the charity the $16million damages she was awarded against Los Angeles County over horrific images taken by first responders at the scene of the air disaster.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.