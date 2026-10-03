EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Getting Worn Down by Relentless Scandals' as He Faces Fresh Slavery Apology Demand
Oct. 3 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is being "worn down" by a seemingly never-ending succession of royal controversies as he battles cancer – as he faces a fresh demand he apologize for Britain's historic role in slavery adding to the pressure.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 77-year-old is said to be at "breaking point" after being urged by the Bahamas National Reparations Committee to issue an apology when he visits The Bahamas next month.
Reparations Debate Adds Pressure Ahead of Visit
The group also intends to invite Charles to discuss reparations and the country's republican movement before he travels to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
A senior royal source exclusively told Radar: "The King has an extraordinary sense of duty, but there is no question that the relentless succession of controversies he has faced in recent years and months is really wearing him down, particularly when he is simultaneously dealing with cancer.
"Harry's move back to Britain created another complicated situation for the institution and resulted in the Palace having to make the position surrounding his status absolutely clear. Then Charles Spencer's book about Diana reopened some of the most painful episodes of the King's life.
"Now there is another highly sensitive issue awaiting him overseas. Charles has spoken very strongly about the horrors of slavery, but demands for a formal apology and reparations take the matter into much more complicated constitutional and political territory.
"He carries on working because that is what he believes his role requires, but these controversies do not occur in isolation. One arrives before the previous one has subsided, and inevitably that takes a toll."
'Don't Come Here Empty-handed'
The latest pressure comes from Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean, chair of the Bahamas National Reparations Committee, who said: "The King should come prepared to apologise for the horrific legacy."
Campbell-Dean, a psychology professor, added to the Daily Mirror: "The link between the British Crown and slavery is undeniable. For King Charles to come to our island and not be prepared to apologise for the wrongs of the past is unacceptable.
"Our message is loud and clear: Don't come here empty-handed."
Campbell-Dean argued reparations should form part of efforts to address continuing economic and social inequalities, adding: "The time for change is now and reparations are a huge part of redirecting our future."
Royal Stances on Slavery and History
Charles has previously expressed profound regret over slavery without issuing the formal apology campaigners seek.
At the 2021 ceremony marking Barbados becoming a republic and removing Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, he said: "The appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history."
Prince William, 44, similarly described slavery as "abhorrent" during a Caribbean tour in 2022 but did not apologize.
Memoir Fallout and Palace Response
The demand for a new apology from Charles comes during a difficult period for the monarch following the publication last week of Charles Spencer's Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.
Spencer, 62, made disputed claims about the King's behavior following Princess Diana's death in 1997, prompting an unusually forceful response from Buckingham Palace.
In a rare and forceful statement addressing the claims, it noted: "His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize."
Spencer has stood by his account, saying of one disputed conversation: "Those are exactly the words he said."
He said Charles sound "giddily elated" during an initial call on the night of Diana's death.
Spencer has criticized the palace's response to his claim in media interviews, stating it felt "condescending" and amounted to being "gaslit by a king."