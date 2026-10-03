EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Getting Worn Down by Relentless Scandals' as He Faces Fresh Slavery Apology Demand

The group also intends to invite Charles to discuss reparations and the country's republican movement before he travels to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

A senior royal source exclusively told Radar: "The King has an extraordinary sense of duty, but there is no question that the relentless succession of controversies he has faced in recent years and months is really wearing him down, particularly when he is simultaneously dealing with cancer.

"Harry's move back to Britain created another complicated situation for the institution and resulted in the Palace having to make the position surrounding his status absolutely clear. Then Charles Spencer's book about Diana reopened some of the most painful episodes of the King's life.

"Now there is another highly sensitive issue awaiting him overseas. Charles has spoken very strongly about the horrors of slavery, but demands for a formal apology and reparations take the matter into much more complicated constitutional and political territory.

"He carries on working because that is what he believes his role requires, but these controversies do not occur in isolation. One arrives before the previous one has subsided, and inevitably that takes a toll."