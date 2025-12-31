EXCLUSIVE: The One 'Utterly Pathetic' Reason King Charles Will Never Strip Shamed Brother Andrew of His Servants and Pampered Lifestyle
Dec. 31 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal former Prince Andrew will remain cocooned in royal privilege not because of mercy or affection, but because King Charles fears his disgraced brother would collapse without servants, money, and a controlled existence – and might prove dangerous to the monarchy if fully cut loose.
Andrew's slow-motion removal from public royal life has gathered pace in recent weeks, with the loss of his HRH style, the Duke of York title, and his long-term home at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.
'Andrew Is Incapable of Surviving By Himself'
Yet despite the apparent severity of these moves, sources say Charles, 77, has drawn a firm line under how far the punishment will go, determined to maintain Andrew's comfort while quietly sidelining him.
One royal source argued the King's approach is driven by fear as much as duty – but said his fear his younger brother can't survive without handouts makes the disgraced ex-Duke of York seem "utterly pathetic."
Our insider said, "If Charles were to cut Andrew off financially and deny him a basic level of comfort, Andrew would be left with very few options. In that scenario, the only currency he would have left would be his insider knowledge of the royal family – and that is precisely what the King is determined to avoid. Aside from that, he feels Andrew is incapable of surviving by himself."
Andrew's looming eviction from Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion valued at around $40million, will see him relocated to private accommodation on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk – land owned personally by the King.
The move, which insiders say the monarch wanted to happen "as soon as practically possible," formally ends Andrew's privileged existence in Windsor, where he lived under the same security umbrella as the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Why The 'Pathetic' Royal Cannot Survive Alone
Yet our sources stress his exile does not mean hardship. One noted the ex-Prince – now known simply as Andrew Windsor – has been served all his life by servants, including a chef and butler, adding his upbringing has left him "with no real purpose or skills."
Even though he will be isolated from the royals for the rest of his life, sources said he will be financially supported with a list of flunkies at his disposal, as well as security.
"Labeling Andrew as entitled rather misses the deeper issue," a source said.
"He was brought up in a world where money, purpose, and independence were never required of him. Now that the system has collapsed, he is left without a role, without leverage, and without anyone willing to be publicly associated with him. The King doesn't really have another option but to keep him out of sight, with financial support as the exchange for shutting him up and not writing a memoir or appearing on TV."
Financially, the King is expected to underwrite the rest of Andrew's life.
Charles' private fortune is estimated at $775million, boosted by income from the Duchy of Lancaster. Windsor, by contrast, lost his $1.3million annual allowance and now relies on a naval pension of about $26,000 a year.
Yet the final irony remains that Andrew, now officially an "ordinary" member of the public, will continue to live an extraordinarily protected life – not because he deserves it, but because the King believes he cannot survive without it.
Sources also told us the disgraced royal is struggling so hard with the removal of his royal titles he still expects servants in the Royal Lodge to refer to him by his former royal titles.