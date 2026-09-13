EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Sussexes Snub Blamed on Prince Harry's 'Secret Plans'
Sept. 13 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
King Charles' hardline response to Prince Harry's return to Britain has been blamed on the Duke of Sussex keeping his father in the dark about his "secret plans" behind his family's dramatic move home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles, 77, is said to have still not spoken to Harry, 41, two weeks after the prince returned to the UK with his wife Meghan Markle, 45, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
Charles And William Blindsided By Harry's Secret Return
Sources told us the monarch and Prince William, 44, were blindsided by the move, with Harry reportedly informing his father at Balmoral only three days before news of the Sussexes' return emerged publicly.
A royal source exclusively told us: "From the King's perspective, the difficulty is that Harry has made a hugely consequential decision without providing the family with anything approaching a full explanation of what comes next.
"Returning to Britain with Meghan and the children after building a completely separate life in California is not a minor change of circumstances – it potentially alters the entire dynamic between the Sussexes and the Royal Family. Yet Charles is still being left to wonder what sort of future Harry actually envisages here, how public that life will be and what role, if any, he expects the wider family to play in it.
"Of course, the King wants to see Archie and Lilibet and would welcome the opportunity to develop a closer relationship with his grandchildren now that geography is no longer such a formidable obstacle. But their return cannot magically wipe the slate clean.
"Six years of disagreements, public accusations and damaged confidence do not disappear simply because Harry has moved back across the Atlantic. If he genuinely wants to repair relations with his father, there has to be much greater openness about his intentions.
"Keeping Charles guessing about major decisions and leaving him feeling there were secret plans behind his son's move back to Britain only reinforces the very mistrust that needs to be overcome before any lasting reconciliation can realistically happen."
Inside The Palace Ban On Working Royal Status
Speculation over the Sussexes' motivations has ranged from Harry becoming homesick after six years in California to reports Markle could pursue an acting role in Netflix's The Gentlemen.
But Charles has made clear the Sussexes' return to Britain does not provide a route back into the working monarchy.
On Monday, September 7, the King authorized a letter to government departments, local authorities, Lord Lieutenants and other "key stakeholders" reiterating the Sussexes' status.
The guidance made clear Harry and Markle cannot use their HRH styles and do not represent the Royal Family when conducting their independent charitable or commercial activities.
It stated: "It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used."
Sussexes Shocked By Sudden Palace Letter
The Sussexes reportedly received the correspondence approximately an hour before its release to the media and sought an opportunity to clarify some of its contents.
Their spokesman said: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."
The timing has also attracted attention because Harry and Markle continue seeking taxpayer-funded police protection in the UK.
A Home Office committee responsible for determining royal security arrangements is expected to consider their position after Harry previously lost challenges at the High Court and Court of Appeal.
The King's letter also said: "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."