EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Sussexes Snub Blamed on Prince Harry's 'Secret Plans'

Sources told us the monarch and Prince William, 44, were blindsided by the move, with Harry reportedly informing his father at Balmoral only three days before news of the Sussexes' return emerged publicly.

A royal source exclusively told us: "From the King's perspective, the difficulty is that Harry has made a hugely consequential decision without providing the family with anything approaching a full explanation of what comes next.

"Returning to Britain with Meghan and the children after building a completely separate life in California is not a minor change of circumstances – it potentially alters the entire dynamic between the Sussexes and the Royal Family. Yet Charles is still being left to wonder what sort of future Harry actually envisages here, how public that life will be and what role, if any, he expects the wider family to play in it.