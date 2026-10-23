EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Praised for 'Secretly Taking on Meghan Markle's Wellness Brand'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
King Charles has been praised for appearing to quietly challenge Meghan Markle's growing lifestyle empire after unveiling a luxury homeware collection on the same day his daughter-in-law launched her latest festive products, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monarch, 77, announced a new ceramics range through his Highgrove Gardens brand on Thursday, October 22, coinciding with the second installment of Meghan's As Ever Holiday Collection.
King Charles Cornishware Collection Rivals Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, has been expanding her lifestyle business with preserves, gifts and entertaining accessories, while Charles' latest collaboration with Cornishware Ceramics places his royal retail operation in direct competition with some of her products.
The Highgrove Gardens Instagram account announced a "new collection with Cornishware Ceramics," showcasing traditional British craftsmanship and a selection of household accessories.
The announcement explained: "From teapots, mugs, and side plates to storage pots and dog bowls, each piece is hand-cast from Cornish clay and passes through at least 25 pairs of skilled hands."
The collection features Highgrove's signature King's Rose pink and sage green colors, with products available through the estate's official online store.
The simultaneous launches have drawn attention to the increasingly overlapping commercial interests of Charles and Meghan, although there is no evidence the timing was deliberately coordinated.
Sources Praise King Charles' Quiet Business Strategy
But a source told us: "What's fascinating is that Charles has managed to enter the same lifestyle territory as Meghan without making a fuss about it.
"He's quietly building on a brand that already has enormous credibility, and there's a feeling that Highgrove's heritage and royal connections give it an advantage that Meghan simply cannot replicate. It's a rather clever way of competing without ever appearing to compete.
"Charles doesn't need celebrity endorsements or carefully choreographed publicity campaigns to sell his products. Highgrove has been doing this for years, and the emphasis on British craftsmanship gives the collection a sense of authenticity. The timing is extraordinary, particularly when Meghan is working so hard to establish As Ever as a serious luxury lifestyle business."
A second insider said: "There is something rather amusing about the king and his daughter-in-law finding themselves selling similar products, and that is why Charles is getting praise for this timing.
"Meghan is trying to create a lifestyle empire around her personal image, while Charles already has an established operation with decades of history behind it. Whether intentional or not, his latest launch has rather stolen some of her thunder."
King Charles and Meghan Markle Compete in Luxury Preserves
Both Charles and Markle already operate in the luxury preserves market, with the Duchess selling strawberry and raspberry spreads alongside orange marmalade through As Ever.
Highgrove, meanwhile, offers its own selection of locally produced jams and preserves, marketed through the royal estate's established retail operation.
Charles' latest collection emphasizes traditional production methods and British craftsmanship, distinguishing it from Meghan's California-inspired lifestyle branding.
Markle's newest holiday launch focuses on entertaining, with a Trellis porcelain tea set among the products designed for festive hosting.
Earlier this month, the former actress introduced an advent calendar as part of her seasonal expansion.
Meghan Markle Teases Festive Launch Amid Royal Family Questions
She subsequently teased the collection through a carefully staged promotional video featuring a decorated home, wrapped gifts, and Christmas stockings.
The footage showed Markle enjoying a jam biscuit with tea before lighting a candle and arranging presents above a fireplace. Wearing black in the opening sequence, she later appeared in a white knitted sweater while preparing the festive decorations.
Markle wrote alongside the video: "A little more holiday magic is on its way."
She added: "Coming soon. Stay close."
The commercial overlap comes amid continuing interest in relations between the Sussexes and the wider royal family.
Markle and Prince Harry, 42, have been in Britain since late August, although their Christmas arrangements have not been publicly confirmed.
Sources have told us the couple could return to the United States for the holidays rather than spend Christmas with Charles and other senior royals.