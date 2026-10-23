EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Praised for 'Secretly Taking on Meghan Markle's Wellness Brand'

But a source told us: "What's fascinating is that Charles has managed to enter the same lifestyle territory as Meghan without making a fuss about it.

"He's quietly building on a brand that already has enormous credibility, and there's a feeling that Highgrove's heritage and royal connections give it an advantage that Meghan simply cannot replicate. It's a rather clever way of competing without ever appearing to compete.

"Charles doesn't need celebrity endorsements or carefully choreographed publicity campaigns to sell his products. Highgrove has been doing this for years, and the emphasis on British craftsmanship gives the collection a sense of authenticity. The timing is extraordinary, particularly when Meghan is working so hard to establish As Ever as a serious luxury lifestyle business."

A second insider said: "There is something rather amusing about the king and his daughter-in-law finding themselves selling similar products, and that is why Charles is getting praise for this timing.

"Meghan is trying to create a lifestyle empire around her personal image, while Charles already has an established operation with decades of history behind it. Whether intentional or not, his latest launch has rather stolen some of her thunder."