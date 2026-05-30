EXCLUSIVE: The New Crown Jewels — Inside Cancer-Hit King Charles' Mission to Shower Queen Camilla With Priceless Bling as 'Death Gift'

King Charles is on a deeply personal mission to shower Queen Camilla with priceless royal jewels in what insiders tell us will be a deeply symbolic "death gift" from the cancer-battling monarch. As RadarOnline.com has reported, Charles, 77, has continued carrying out royal duties while undergoing treatment for cancer following his diagnosis earlier this year, but palace insiders told us the King has become increasingly sentimental about preserving his relationship with Camilla, 78, through priceless heirlooms tied to their decades-long romance.

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Charles Buys Keppel Jewels For Camilla

Source: Mega King Charles wants to give Queen Camilla priceless royal jewelry heirlooms.

According to royal sources, one of the most treasured pieces Charles ever gifted to Camilla is the Keppel Tiara – a diamond-and-ruby creation linked directly to their royal ancestors and famously connected to one of Britain's most notorious royal love affairs. One palace aide said: "Since receiving his cancer diagnosis, Charles has become far more emotional and introspective about the people and possessions that matter most to him, and he is now on a mission to buy the entire Keppel jewelry set, as well as other priceless artifacts, as a huge gift for Camilla. "Those around him believe these jewels go much deeper than extravagant royal gifts – they are deeply personal declarations of love and lasting devotion to Camilla, wrapped up in royal history and symbolism."

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Staff Label Heirloom Pieces As Death Gifts

Source: @Jewellery Stories/Youtube One treasured piece in her collection is the famous Keppel Tiara.

The insider added: "Behind palace walls, there are aides who quietly refer to the pieces as Charles' 'death gifts' because there is a clear sense he wants to secure Camilla's place within the monarchy long after he is gone. He is determined she will always be seen not simply as his wife, but as a central part of the legacy and emotional story he leaves behind as King. "Charles has become acutely aware of mortality during his illness, and it has changed the way he thinks about legacy, family and permanence. The jewelry he has been giving Camilla is viewed by some inside the household almost as emotional insurance – treasured heirlooms carrying enormous sentimental weight. "For Charles, these gifts are about far more than status or wealth. They are symbolic reminders of their decades together, the sacrifices they both endured and his desire to ensure Camilla remains protected and historically intertwined with his reign for generations to come." The Keppel Tiara, reportedly valued at around $44,000, originally belonged to Alice Keppel – Camilla's great-great-grandmother and the longtime mistress of King Edward VII, who was Charles' great-great-grandfather. The tiara, created in gold and platinum with diamonds and synthetic rubies, was purchased by Edward in Paris during the early 1900s and later became one of Camilla's favorite pieces.

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Jewels Symbolize Forbidden Love

Source: Mega The jewelry item originally belonged to her great-great-grandmother.

Royal insiders said Charles has long appreciated the historical parallels between Edward VII and Alice Keppel's relationship and his own controversial romance with Camilla, which endured through his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, who died aged 36 in 1997. Another source said: "Charles views the Keppel jewels as far more than historic accessories – to him they are intensely romantic symbols tied to a love story that survived decades of scandal, separation and public scrutiny. He is deeply conscious of his mortality now, and there is a growing determination to assemble a collection of meaningful heirlooms for Camilla while he still has the chance. "Those close to the King believe he privately assumes Camilla will outlive him, which has made these gifts feel even more emotionally charged. He wants her surrounded by pieces that reflect their relationship and his devotion to her after he is gone. "Charles has always regarded Camilla as the one person he was truly meant to be with. These jewels are becoming his personal tribute to that belief – tangible reminders of a relationship he fought for over most of his adult life.

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Source: Mega Their private romance survived decades of separation and public scrutiny.