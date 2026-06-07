EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Real Feelings About Princess Diana's Horrific Death Revealed in Heart-Rending Resurfaced Letter

Charles, now 77, penned the three-page letter to his friend Peter Houghton while offering condolences over the loss of a woman he referred to as "dear Liz."

The note, written on Highgrove House stationery and later sold through an auction house, offers a rare glimpse into the private emotions of a royal family member often regarded as reserved in public.

A royal source said, "The letter is striking because it shows a side of Charles that the public rarely saw during that period. At a time when the nation was mourning Diana, he was clearly grappling with profound feelings of loss himself, even if he was largely keeping those emotions out of public view."

The insider added, "What stands out is the rawness of the language. This was not the carefully managed voice of a future king. It was someone trying to make sense of death, grief, and the sudden absence of people who had been important parts of his life."