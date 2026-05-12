EXCLUSIVE: Read the Last Words King Charles Spoke to Prince Philip Before his Death Five Years Ago

King Charles has revealed the final words he exchanged with Prince Philip just hours before his father's death, offering a glimpse into the late duke's enduring wit in his final days at Windsor Castle. As RadarOnline.com reported, Philip, who died aged 99 on April 9, 2021, spent his last days at Windsor Castle.

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'I've Got to Be Alive For It'

Source: Mega King Charles revealed the final words he exchanged with his father.

Five years on from his passing, Charles, now 77, reflected on their last conversation during a BBC documentary marking Philip's life. The exchange took place the day before Philip's death, as Charles attempted to discuss plans for his father's upcoming 100th birthday. Speaking loudly to ensure he was heard by his then near-deaf father, Charles raised the idea of a celebration, prompting a characteristically sharp response from Philip, then 99, that has since become emblematic of his humor and pragmatism. Charles said: "We're talking about your birthday! And whether there's going to be a reception!" Philip replied: "Well, I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?" Charles then said: "I told him, 'I knew you'd say that!'"

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A Heartfelt Promise to the Queen

Source: Mega The Prince replied with a sharp joke about his upcoming birthday.

The recollection underscores what has been described as Philip's quick wit – even in frailty. According to the film, the moment stood out as both humorous and deeply personal for future King Charles. The conversation formed part of a wider reflection on Philip's final weeks, which were marked by declining health but also moments of clarity and connection with family. Charles indicated that despite the poignant circumstances, the exchange remained a cherished memory. Royal aides told us Philip's response reflected both acceptance and a refusal to indulge sentimentality – traits long associated with the duke's public and private persona. Royal biographer Katie Nicholl, writing in her 2022 book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, described another final exchange between father and son during one of their last meetings. Nicholl wrote Philip made the direct request: "Whatever you do, promise me you will take care of your mother." She added Charles was visibly moved by the moment, highlighting the emotional weight of their final encounters.

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'I Miss My Father Enormously'

Source: Mega Royal biographer Katie Nicholl wrote about an emotional meeting between the father and son.

Following Philip's death, Charles, then Prince of Wales, spoke publicly from his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire. He said: "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously." Charles also described Philip as "a much-loved and appreciated figure" and added, "apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also, I think, share our loss and our sorrow." He noted at the time: "My dear papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him, and from that point of view, we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time."

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Source: Mega Prince Philip requested that his son take care of Queen Elizabeth II.