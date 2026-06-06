EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Utterly Haunted by His Mother's Death' As He Pens Poignant Tribute to Queen Elizabeth in New Book

King Charles has delivered an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a new book about Balmoral, with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com it is the latest sign the aging monarch remains deeply affected by the loss of his mother nearly four years after her death at the Scottish estate she loved most. Cancer-battling Charles, 77, reflected on the significance of Balmoral in the foreword to Balmoral, a new guidebook written by author Mary Miers.

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King Charles Opens Up About Balmoral

Source: Mega King Charles delivered an emotional tribute to his mother in a new book.

The monarch used the introduction to celebrate the history of the Aberdeenshire estate, which has served as a royal retreat since it was purchased by Prince Albert in 1852. He also offered a moving insight into Queen Elizabeth's enduring affection for the property, where she spent her final days before her death in September 2022 at the age of 96. The foreword accompanies a watercolor painting of the castle that Charles completed in 1989. Writing about the estate's importance to generations of royals, Charles says: "Balmoral has been the cherished Scottish home of my family since the estate was purchased by Prince Albert, my great-great-great-grandfather, in 1852. "With its buildings of startling individuality, which never fail to fascinate, and its precious, almost sacred, surrounding landscape, it is a place where there is constant change, yet everything remains unaltered, with a sense of timelessness which refreshes the soul." "Since my earliest childhood, it has held, and continues to hold, a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself, and my late mother particularly treasured her time at Balmoral. It was here, in these most beloved of surroundings, that she chose to spend her final days," he continues.

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Source: Mega Author Mary Miers wrote a new guidebook about Balmoral.

A palace source told us: "The King's words reveal just how powerful Balmoral remains in his memories. It is not simply a family residence to him – it is the place most closely associated with his mother and some of the defining moments of her life. Writing about the estate inevitably brings those emotions back to the surface. He is still utterly haunted by his mother's passing." Another insider familiar with royal affairs said, "Those close to the King know he still feels the loss of Queen Elizabeth enormously. Balmoral was one of her happiest places, and every visit serves as a reminder of both her life and her passing. There is a deep sense of personal connection there that has never diminished."

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Inside Balmoral's Royal Legacy

Source: Mega King Charles completed a watercolor painting of the castle.

The guidebook offers readers a detailed look at the history, architecture, and landscape of the estate, which has become increasingly accessible to the public during Charles's reign. The King continued in his foreword: "Whatever the circumstances in which you are reading this book, I hope that you, too, will be inspired by the rich complexity of the architecture and share in the magic of the surrounding countryside, whose 'wild and majestic' landscape has been the source of inspiration and enjoyment for so many." A source close to the estate's operations said, "Opening Balmoral more widely to visitors has been an important project for the King. He wants people to understand why the estate meant so much to the late Queen and why it continues to hold such a special place in the life of the Royal Family."

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Source: Mega King Charles has ensured their deal with the late Queen Elizabeth has been maintained after her death.