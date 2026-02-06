EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Former Adviser's Disturbing Link to Epstein Exposed... as She's Accused of Introducing Vile Pedo to College Student Before Alleged Abuse
Feb. 6 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
A former adviser to King Charles is deeply embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, allegedly leading one victim into the clutches of the pedophile, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Eileen Guggenheim is one of the heads at the New York Academy of Arts and was accused by former student Maria Farmer of introducing her to Epstein, an academy donor, who later allegedly abused her. Now the trench of three million files and photos released by the Department of Justice confirms the cozy relationship between Epstein and Guggenheim, who's mentioned an astonishing 207 times.
Eileen Guggenheim's Link to Epstein Revealed
Despite the link, Guggenheim is still the chair of the school's board of trustees today, a position she's held for around 40 years. In 2000, Guggenheim was made vice-chair of the king’s "Prince’s Foundation" and remained an adviser for seven years.
While the royal had no idea of Guggenheim’s involvement with Epstein at the time, Farmer’s accusations against her are horrifying. Farmer, then in her mid-twenties, remembers going on a study trip to Epstein's notorious Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico, which was attended by Guggenheim, where Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell played sexually-charged games.
Their tight-knight relationship is now evident from a series of emails released in the DoJ dump. It appears from the emails that Epstein was funding the portrait scholarship and, in return, was demanding portraits of his then girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, and the wife of his friend, private investor Leon Black, who's also been accused of committing s-- crimes, which he’s consistently denied.
Emails Exposed
In one email from May 2014, his assistant Lesley Groff says: "Jeffrey is asking that I follow up on the portraits… he wants to know when XXXX, Karyna Shuliak and Debra Black will be done."
Then in December, Guggenheim apologized for not having a student round to paint his NY townhouse's entrance, saying in an email: "I am writing because I feel guilty., I have forgotten to find an Academy artist for you to the entranceway of your house. I promise in the New Year I will scout the school and get ideas from the Dean and come up with some great choices for a commission."
Epstein, via his assistant, said "thanks," but expressed his disappointment that no student had been around, saying, "the portrait scholarship receivers have been very very lax in follow up."
'Cute Picture of Jeffrey'
Guggenheim gushingly apologized – "very sorry to hear we somehow dropped the ball" and promised to resolve the issue. The next day, a story is believed to have appeared in Page Six as Guggenheim says in an email: "Stupid Page Six, cute picture of Jeffrey."
Earlier in 2014, Epstein appeared to make a hefty cash donation, as Guggenheim’s assistant sent an email "regarding Jeffrey’s generous gift" and that Lisa in the "development office" will be "aware of Jeffrey's gift – so she will be most helpful."
Jim Walden, from the law firm Walden Macht & Haran, produced a 32-page report, with 285 pages of exhibits, and concluded there was zero evidence linking Guggenheim to any of Epstein’s abuse.
At the time of Guggenheim being exposed as a pal of Epstein’s in 2020, then NYAA president David Kratz said in a statement: "It is time for the school to close the book on this issue. It drained a significant amount of time, energy, and financial resources over the past year that would otherwise have gone to the benefit of our students."
At the time, Guggenheim also denied ever introducing students to the s-- pest and told Page Six, "Had any student expressed to me their personal discomfort over actions by Mr. Epstein, I would have immediately addressed the situation and offered my support. At that time neither I nor anyone at the NYAA had any knowledge of Mr. Epstein’s predatory behavior."