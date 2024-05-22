King Charles ‘Doesn’t Want to Be Bothered’ by 'Heartless' Prince Harry During 'Harrowing' Cancer Treatments: Report
King Charles allegedly “does not want to be bothered” by Prince Harry as the ailing monarch undergoes his ongoing and “harrowing” cancer treatments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Buckingham Palace announced the king’s devastating cancer diagnosis earlier this year, sources close to the royal family claimed that Charles “does not want to be bothered” by his renegade son.
According to royal commentator Michael Cole, King Charles and Prince Harry did not meet during the Duke of Sussex’s recent trip to London because the monarch must prioritize his cancer recovery and public duties over seeing his younger son.
“I think it really is practicalities,” Cole explained on Tuesday, according to the New York Post. “The king is facing an unspecified cancer. That is really a harrowing thing for any person to do.”
“At the same time, he is the head of state, and he has to maintain his duties and be out and be seen,” the royal commentator continued. “He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset.”
“It is upsetting to him that his younger son has said such heartless and cruel things, not just about himself, but about Queen Camilla, and that has gone home harder than anything else he could do.”
Cole also indicated that King Charles, 75, did not “want to be bothered with this because it is emotionally upsetting.”
“I think any physician will tell you when you’re undergoing treatment of this kind, the best thing to be is relaxed and clear your own mind,” Cole explained further.
“Let the physicians do their work and get better as soon as possible, that is what he wants to do,” he concluded. “It has been upsetting for him to see.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the latest news that King Charles allegedly “does not want to be bothered” by Prince Harry came just days after other royal insiders claimed the king was “absolutely furious” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the couple’s recent trip to Nigeria.
Royal author Tom Quinn claimed that Harry and Meghan’s three-day visit to Nigeria last weekend “confirmed the worst fears” for the royal family – particularly because the trip included “everything you might expect from an official royal visit.”
“Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled,” Quinn explained after Harry and Meghan returned from Nigeria last week.
“Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals,” the author continued, “and [Prince] William and his father King Charles don't like it one bit.”
As for the king’s shocking cancer diagnosis, one royal insider recently said that Charles was “really very unwell” amid his ongoing recovery.
King Charles was said to be so “unwell” that his funeral plans were being “updated regularly” by Buckingham Palace.
“Of course, he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” a royal source said last month. “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”
“The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date,” another royal insider said regarding the king’s funeral plans. “It’s no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer.”