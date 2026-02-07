EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Single Issue That Means King Charles 'Despises Donald Trump With Every Fiber of His Being' — And It's Not What You'd Think
Feb. 7 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
King Charles is using a forthcoming documentary to make his most forceful public case yet on climate change – and sources close to the project tell RadarOnline.com his long-held fury over environmental denial has left him privately seething at climate change denier-in-chief Donald Trump.
The cancer-stricken monarch, 77, is the central figure in Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, a feature-length film set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 6.
Not Seeing Eye-to-Eye on Climate Change
The tree-hugging monarch's documentary offers an unusually candid portrait of Charles' environmental convictions, stretching back decades, and marks a notable departure from the royal convention of political neutrality.
Its release comes at a moment when climate policy has become sharply polarized, particularly in the United States, where Trump, 79, has repeatedly dismissed climate science and championed fossil fuel expansion with his "drill, baby, drill" mantra. For generations, the British monarchy has adhered to the principle of "never complain, never explain," avoiding overt political interventions to preserve its constitutional role.
British monarchs do not vote, campaign, or publicly challenge elected leaders. Yet Finding Harmony has allowed Charles to argue directly for urgent action on climate change, an issue he has warned about since his early 20s.
Royal archives show he spoke publicly about plastic pollution at 21, long before sustainability entered mainstream debate. In the film's trailer, Charles reflects on the resistance he has faced to speaking out on the climate, saying: "I have dedicated much of my life to the restoration of harmony between humanity, nature, and the environment. Quite frankly, it has been an uphill struggle."
King Charles 'Despises What Trump Represents on Environment'
The remark underscores how personal the issue has become for a king who has spent more than 50 years pressing governments and industries to rethink their relationship with the natural world. Sources familiar with the production of Charles' film said the documentary also reflects his deep frustration with political leaders who, in his view, have actively undermined climate action.
One source told us, "He absolutely despises what Donald Trump represents on the environment. The 'drill baby drill' mentality cuts against everything Charles has spent his life arguing for. He sees it as reckless and dangerous."
Another insider added Charles regards climate denial as "a moral failure with real-world consequences." The film is narrated by Kate Winslet, 50, and places Charles alongside other public figures who have recently turned to documentaries to shape their public narratives.
It also highlights his role in hosting a U.K. government-backed reception on global biodiversity in February 2023 and his long-standing efforts to promote sustainable farming, architecture, and land use through his charitable work.
One palace insider said: "This is not a casual aside or a carefully coded nod, which is how royal concern is usually expressed. The film lays out, deliberately and at length, the King's belief that climate change is an immediate and escalating danger, not a distant abstraction.
"It is a sustained argument for action, not a symbolic flourish. For a reigning monarch to speak with that level of clarity and persistence on an issue so politically charged is almost without precedent."
Another source close to the production added: "What makes this so striking is not just the content but the conviction. Charles is no longer hinting or urging gently from the sidelines. He is spelling out the problem and the consequences in his own voice.
"That kind of directness is extremely rare for a sitting monarch, and everyone involved was aware it represented a conscious step beyond traditional royal restraint."
One insider said the palace accepted the risks.
"There is a growing feeling inside the palace that the climate emergency has reached a point where the old rules no longer offer adequate cover," they noted. "The threat is now seen as so profound that remaining silent, simply to preserve convention, carries a greater risk than speaking out."
Up Against Trump?
Another source said: "The view is that strict adherence to tradition can no longer be justified when the consequences of inaction are this severe. In this case, the crisis itself is considered more dangerous than the potential backlash of a monarch stepping beyond established boundaries.
"In one of the most pointed moments of his film, Charles urges viewers to consider their legacy. We must put nature back at the heart of the equation," he says. "Our children and grandchildren will ask not what our generation said, but what it did."
Constitutional experts say the line edges close to advocacy, but supporters argue it reflects convictions Charles has held for decades rather than a sudden political turn.
An insider said: "As climate science itself becomes a cultural battleground, Charles's decision to speak so openly – and to implicitly challenge figures whose policies clash with his own – signals a monarch willing to test the limits of royal restraint in the name of what he sees as an existential cause, and maybe to go up against figures like Trump."