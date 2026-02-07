EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Single Issue That Means King Charles 'Despises Donald Trump With Every Fiber of His Being' — And It's Not What You'd Think

The remark underscores how personal the issue has become for a king who has spent more than 50 years pressing governments and industries to rethink their relationship with the natural world. Sources familiar with the production of Charles' film said the documentary also reflects his deep frustration with political leaders who, in his view, have actively undermined climate action.

One source told us, "He absolutely despises what Donald Trump represents on the environment. The 'drill baby drill' mentality cuts against everything Charles has spent his life arguing for. He sees it as reckless and dangerous."

Another insider added Charles regards climate denial as "a moral failure with real-world consequences." The film is narrated by Kate Winslet, 50, and places Charles alongside other public figures who have recently turned to documentaries to shape their public narratives.

It also highlights his role in hosting a U.K. government-backed reception on global biodiversity in February 2023 and his long-standing efforts to promote sustainable farming, architecture, and land use through his charitable work.

One palace insider said: "This is not a casual aside or a carefully coded nod, which is how royal concern is usually expressed. The film lays out, deliberately and at length, the King's belief that climate change is an immediate and escalating danger, not a distant abstraction.

"It is a sustained argument for action, not a symbolic flourish. For a reigning monarch to speak with that level of clarity and persistence on an issue so politically charged is almost without precedent."