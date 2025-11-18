EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Secret Celeb Letter Writing Habit Revealed As He Turns 77... and 'Gets More Sentimental as His Illness Eats Him Alive'

But the Osbourne family recently spoke out to reveal Charles had written to them after Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy's death aged 76 in July.

The message, delivered by hand, was described by the family as deeply touching and emblematic of the King's growing sentimentality as his own health challenges deepen.

Speaking on The Osbournes podcast, Jack Osbourne said, "We got a lovely letter from the King."

Sharon Osbourne added: "Our King is an amazing person. He is an amazing person, not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, know he does it for many, many, many people."

She continued: "Here's a man that does know what's going on in the street with people. Not just politics, not just you know, here's a man that cares about the environment, animals. He cares about many, many, many things."