King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Secret Celeb Letter Writing Habit Revealed As He Turns 77... and 'Gets More Sentimental as His Illness Eats Him Alive'

Photo of King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

King Charles is focusing on writing letters to famous people while battling cancer.

Nov. 18 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

King Charles has secretly written personal, handwritten letters to celebrities and public figures facing hardship for years, royal sources tell RadarOnline.com – with the recently revealed note the monarch sent to the family of the late Ozzy Osbourne described as only one example of a private, deeply emotional practice that has intensified as he continues cancer treatment.

According to insiders, the King, who toasted his 77th birthday on Friday, November 14, has been reaching out more frequently to those suffering illness, grief, or personal turmoil, with many recipients refusing to speak publicly out of respect for his long-standing insistence on privacy in such gestures.

Osbourne Family Reveals King's Touching Condolences

Photo of King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Charles delivered the message by hand to the Osbournes.

But the Osbourne family recently spoke out to reveal Charles had written to them after Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy's death aged 76 in July.

The message, delivered by hand, was described by the family as deeply touching and emblematic of the King's growing sentimentality as his own health challenges deepen.

Speaking on The Osbournes podcast, Jack Osbourne said, "We got a lovely letter from the King."

Sharon Osbourne added: "Our King is an amazing person. He is an amazing person, not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, know he does it for many, many, many people."

She continued: "Here's a man that does know what's going on in the street with people. Not just politics, not just you know, here's a man that cares about the environment, animals. He cares about many, many, many things."

Sentimental Gestures Intensify with Illness

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles increased his correspondence after his cancer diagnosis.

Royal aides say the King's habit of writing to those in distress stretches back decades, but has grown more frequent since his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

One source claimed: "The King has always believed in reaching out quietly, but it has become more personal in recent months. He is more reflective, more sentimental. He understands illness, fear, and uncertainty in a way he didn't earlier in life.

"His illness is eating him alive, and these sentimental gestures make him feel better, and, he hopes, make those who receive his notes and small gifts feel a bit better as well."

Another added: "There are dozens of letters people will never hear about. That's how he wants it." Sharon, 73, also revealed Charles had previously written to the family in 2003, when Ozzy suffered a life-threatening quad bike accident.

She said: "He's got a good heart. He didn't have to do certain things that he's done for Ozzy. He is a good, caring man with a good heart. We respect him, we respect his family."

Charles Wrote After Accident and Death

Photo of Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne
Source: MEGA

The Osbourne family publicly shared the letter, which was unusual.

Sharon added about the recent note in the wake of Ozzy's death: "He, again, took the time out of his day to write us, have it hand-delivered to us – a note from the King for Ozzy's passing with his condolences, and that says so much."

Royal insiders say the Osbourne family's willingness to speak publicly is unusual.

One claimed: "Most of the famous people he writes to will never mention it. It's understood to be private. But the Osbournes felt it was important to acknowledge a kindness that meant so much to them."

Ozzy and Charles, born just weeks apart in 1948, had a warm, unlikely rapport stretching back decades. The King sent Ozzy a bottle of scotch after the 2003 accident, a gesture Sharon later described on her talk show.

She said: "We heard from Prince Charles and – never let anyone say he's a bad guy, cause he's all right by the Osbournes. He sent my husband a bottle of Scotch, which of course he's not going to drink."

Feeling the Fragility of Life

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy spoke warmly of Charles and said the King always treated him well.

Ozzy himself spoke warmly of the King before his death.

In 2022, he said: "He's a very, very nice man. He's always treated me with the utmost respect."

Royal sources say this quiet compassion has only deepened as Charles continues cancer treatment.

One claimed: "He is reaching out more. He feels the fragility of life. These letters are his way of letting people know they're not alone."

