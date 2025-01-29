EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Hit King Charles Sparks Fears He's 'Losing His Mind' As He's Branded 'Pathetic and Woke' Over Submarine Renaming Bust-Up — 'He Should Be Focusing on His Health'

The nuclear-powered sub, still being built, was renamed HMS Achilles this week.

It's a proposal rejected as "woke nonsense" by the last U.K. government.

But Charles, 76, raised it again after the Labour Party came into power, much to the dismay of those around him.

A royal insider said: "The name change is a woke move, and that's not very Charles.

"There's real fears he could be losing it with all his cancer treatment and the wider issues within royal circles.

"He should be concentrating on his treatment and not getting involved in petty feuds like this."