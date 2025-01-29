EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Hit King Charles Sparks Fears He's 'Losing His Mind' As He's Branded 'Pathetic and Woke' Over Submarine Renaming Bust-Up — 'He Should Be Focusing on His Health'
King Charles has been branded "pathetic" after ordering the British Navy to rename HMS Agincourt, sparking fears he's "losing his mind."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the cancer-hit monarch made the intervention to avoid upsetting the French.
The nuclear-powered sub, still being built, was renamed HMS Achilles this week.
It's a proposal rejected as "woke nonsense" by the last U.K. government.
But Charles, 76, raised it again after the Labour Party came into power, much to the dismay of those around him.
A royal insider said: "The name change is a woke move, and that's not very Charles.
"There's real fears he could be losing it with all his cancer treatment and the wider issues within royal circles.
"He should be concentrating on his treatment and not getting involved in petty feuds like this."
The sub was the sixth Navy vessel to be named after the outnumbered English’s 1415 victory over the French.
Ex-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the switch showed a "pathetic grasp of foreign policy".
And former Nato commander Rear Admiral Chris Parry called it "craven political correctness and ideology gone mad".
Gavin Williamson, ex-Conservative Party Defense Secretary, slammed the move as "pathetic and woke".
A Royal Navy spokesperson said: "We are proud of our nation’s rich military history and the many famous battles fought.
"The seventh boat in the Astute class is to be called 'Achilles' – a name which is particularly appropriate this year as we mark the VE and VJ Day 80th anniversaries.
"Achilles received battle honours during the Second World War.
"The name was proposed by the Royal Navy Ships Names and Badging committee and approved by His Majesty the King."
Meanwhile. RadarOnline.com recently revealed Princess Anne is hoping her daughter Zara Tindall, 43, will be made a princess by Charles.
Almost 50 years ago, Anne was offered the chance to give her two children royal titles and she rejected it, but now she's had a big change of heart, we’re told.
The 74-year-old is said to be in fear Zara and her son, Peter, may hold her shocking decision against her, and with Charles' devastating diagnosis as well as Kate Middleton fighting her own health battles, Anne is said to now want her kids with royal titles.
Royals' United Front: Kate Middleton Joins Prince William to Honor Jews Massacred in Holocaust — As Cancer-Hit King Charles Makes Historic Auschwitz Trip
A royal insider said: "For the first time, all of them, especially Anne, started to wonder if it was a mistake to keep them 'duty' free. Having Zara and Peter on the roster would have been an extraordinary help this past year.
"It's fair to say they've alway felt somewhat guilty watching their mom work harder than any of the royals while they've been able to pursue their own interests, but the King's diagnosis was a call of duty even for them."
Insiders are now claiming Anne has approached Charles in hopes of making Zara a princess.
"The roster's bare bones and if anyone has a say in the matter it's the hardest working royal out there," the source shared.
"There's no doubt (Duchess of Edinburgh) Sophie, (Prince) William, and (Queen) Camilla have stepped up, but Anne can see how Zara – and especially her husband Mike – being available will make a huge difference."
The insider added: "She also knows Kate and William would absolutely support the decision."