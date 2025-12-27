EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Issuing Brutal Meghan Markle Ultimatum to Prince Harry' if Exiled Duke Truly Wants Back in the Royal Fold

The monarch, 77, recently shared an update on his health battle as part of Britain's Stand Up To Cancer campaign, revealed his cancer treatment would be "reduced" in the New Year thanks to early diagnosis and medical intervention.

King Charles is pressing Prince Harry to take a firmer stance when it comes to Meghan Markle if he wants to worm his way back into the royal family, sources tell RadarOnline.com .

A source close to Charles said: "This is something that affects him far more than he shows. These are his grandchildren, his own family, and he genuinely wants to spend time with them while he still can."

But while celebrating his own positive health news, the King remains deeply troubled by the ongoing absence of Harry's children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, from his life, insiders told us.

"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders,' my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year," Charles said in a TV address to the United Kingdom.

A source said: "Charles recognises that Meghan has her reasons for hesitating to bring the children to the U.K. and he isn't dismissive, but he also believes his estrangement from his grandkids has dragged on too long."

Three months ago, Charles and Harry held a private meeting at Clarence House in an effort to reconcile, though sources say Meghan Markle, 44, remains firm on keeping her family based in the United States.

Another insider added: "Charles is aware he can't wait indefinitely to build a connection. He takes pride in William and Kate's children, but it pains him that Archie and Lilibet aren't part of his everyday life."

"If Meghan truly wanted a family reunion, it would have happened by now. Charles isn't in constant contact with Harry, but they do keep in touch, and he has been urging Harry to be more assertive and encourage Meghan to make it possible."

Another insider said: "At this point in his life, Charles simply wants peace and some normalcy with his family. His love for Harry has never wavered, no matter how tense their relationship has been."

Charles is said to be proud of Harry's fatherhood, with one source saying: "Charles sees how proud Harry is of his children and the way his eyes light up when he talks about them."

"Charles felt the same way when his boys were young, and he still does today, and he's proud of Harry for being a family man." Harry has previously said he wants his children to feel at home in Britain.

"The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," he's stated.

A source said: "The King is concerned that the children might be disconnected from their heritage. As a traditionalist, he believes it's wrong that they don't know their family history or the country that is part of their identity."