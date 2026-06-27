EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Slated After Making Bombshell Move to Reveal His $40Million Tax Return

Bucking decades of royal secrecy, Charles personally requested the figures be included in the latest annual financial reports, which show he has voluntarily handed over tens of millions of dollars to the tax authorities at a time of ongoing scrutiny of the monarchy's wealth, funding, and relevance.

According to Buckingham Palace, Charles paid about $15million in tax during the 2023/'24 financial year and a further roughly $16.5million in 2024/'25, with officials saying the audited total for 2025/'26 will push his overall contribution beyond the equivalent of $38million.

Palace insiders said the king personally pushed for publication of his combined income and capital gains tax bill in what has been framed as part of a wider effort to drag royal finances into the modern age.

One senior palace source said: "The king knew this would be controversial, but he believes meaningful transparency demands hard numbers, not vague assurances."

The insider added: "He is acutely aware of the criticism over royal privilege, but he still wanted to demonstrate that he is contributing what he sees as a fair share."