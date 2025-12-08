EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Wild Birthday Blowout! Reality Star 'Partied All Night' With Kate Moss and 'Smooched a Topless Guest' at London Bash

"They were laughing, dancing and making all sorts of plans. Kim's known Kate for years – she even hired her as the face of her SKIMS campaign at one point – but their relationship has always been more about business.

"Not anymore, though. They completely bonded at her birthday party."

The shindig, held at the home of her photographer pal Mert Alas, was just one of several celebrations in honor of Kardashian's birthday.

At one point, Kardashian – who squeezed into two different barely-there looks that showcased her plastic-fantastic bod – was seen smooching with a topless party-goer.

Now, thanks to Kardashian's high-octane night with Moss, sources claimed the mother of four has got a new lease on life as she juggles her hectic schedule while fending off jabs from hated ex-hubby Kanye West, 48.