EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Wild Birthday Blowout! Reality Star 'Partied All Night' With Kate Moss and 'Smooched a Topless Guest' at London Bash
Dec. 8 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Footloose Kim Kardashian has been cozying up with notorious good-time girl Kate Moss – who's helped unleash her party animal, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The reality TV superstar recently turned 45 and celebrated in style with a swanky, star-studded bash in London.
Kim's Massive Party
Kardashian and supermodel Moss, 51, boozed and boogied the night away alongside a slew of other big names, including Hollywood stars Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts, plus a who's who of fashionistas from all over Europe.
"Kim is still buzzing about her party! She felt so supported by all the amazing people that came out to celebrate her," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"The biggest pinch-me moment for her was partying with Kate. Kim's always been such a huge fan. They were joined at the hip all night.
"They were laughing, dancing and making all sorts of plans. Kim's known Kate for years – she even hired her as the face of her SKIMS campaign at one point – but their relationship has always been more about business.
"Not anymore, though. They completely bonded at her birthday party."
The shindig, held at the home of her photographer pal Mert Alas, was just one of several celebrations in honor of Kardashian's birthday.
At one point, Kardashian – who squeezed into two different barely-there looks that showcased her plastic-fantastic bod – was seen smooching with a topless party-goer.
Now, thanks to Kardashian's high-octane night with Moss, sources claimed the mother of four has got a new lease on life as she juggles her hectic schedule while fending off jabs from hated ex-hubby Kanye West, 48.
Moss Is Known For Her Famous Romances
Brit beauty Moss is known in celebrity circles for being one of the biggest hell-raisers, as well as for carrying on a string of high-profile romances that included a four-year liaison with actor Johnny Depp in the mid-'90s and a rollercoaster affair with deadbeat rocker Pete Doherty that ended in 2007.
Since the bash, Kardashian and Moss have been in constant contact and plan to spend more time together, said the insider.
Kim Realized How Much She Misses Having Fun
The source said: "Kim's been telling friends that the night reminded her how much she's missed real fun.
"It lit a spark in her to spend more time in London, maybe even get a place there and dive deeper into the European fashion world with Kate as her guide. She's absolutely giddy about the idea."