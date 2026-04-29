Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Co-Star Ray J Makes Astonishing Claim He's Slept with 12,500 Women — '5 to 10 a Day While on Tour'
April 29 2026, Updated 1:09 p.m. ET
Ray J has made an outrageous claim that he's slept with 12,500 different women.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kim Kardashian's ex, who famously featured in the reality star's 2007 sex tape, also alleges he threw a party to mark his 10,000th conquest.
'I Can't Do Anymore'
He said: "We did a celebration, (adult entertainment venue) Booby Trap celebrated my 10,000th.
"I had about 400 or 500 girls that I f--ked with, came through, supported, it was a massive parade."
Speaking on Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast, the 45-year-old now claims he's reached a limit — and will not top a figure in mind.
He explained: "I can only f--k a thousand more b---ches," he added. "I can't do any more."
Newton broke down the math and said Ray J's claim would mean he was averaging sleeping with over one and a half women a day for 30 years.
Ray J replied: "Yeah, the math is different ’cause when we’re on tour, we’re thinking five to ten a day."
Ray J Health Woes
The rapper previously talked about his claim that he's slept with over 10,000 women back in November 2025, during his appearance on the BagFuel podcast.
He again recalled celebrating the alleged milestone with a party.
In January, the Sexy Can I singer alarmed his fans when he claimed he didn’t have much longer to live.
"2027 is definitely a wrap for me," he said in a video clip shared to social media. "That’s what they say."
"I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro," he continued, adding, "My baby mama (estranged wife Princess Love) gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here.
"And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me."
'My Heart Is Beating 25 Percent'
The singer then gave a shoutout to his parents and sister Brandy, who have allegedly helped him by taking him to the doctor and paying his bills "for the rest of the year."
Ray J — whose real name is William Raymond Norwood Jr. — then gave another update on his health, sharing in another social media video that he "almost died."
"My heart is only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers," he explained.
At the beginning of January, a source close to Ray J — who famously starred in Kardashian's sex tape while they were dating — revealed that he was hospitalized and doctors ordered an echocardiogram and X-rays as he was experiencing chest pains.
He has faced health concerns for many years and was also once hospitalized in October 2021.
At the time, he was also ill with pneumonia and "thought he could die," an insider said at the time.
Shortly before his recent bout of illness, he was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on his estranged wife,
The couple has had an on-and-off relationship since 2014. They got married in 2016, and over the years, the couple has filed for divorce four times.
Ray J dated Kardashian from 2003 until they split in 2006. The former couple's notorious sex tape was leaked in 2007.