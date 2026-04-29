Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Co-Star Ray J Makes Astonishing Claim He's Slept with 12,500 Women — '5 to 10 a Day While on Tour'

He said: "We did a celebration, (adult entertainment venue) Booby Trap celebrated my 10,000th.

"I had about 400 or 500 girls that I f--ked with, came through, supported, it was a massive parade."

Speaking on Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast, the 45-year-old now claims he's reached a limit — and will not top a figure in mind.

He explained: "I can only f--k a thousand more b---ches," he added. "I can't do any more."

Newton broke down the math and said Ray J's claim would mean he was averaging sleeping with over one and a half women a day for 30 years.

Ray J replied: "Yeah, the math is different ’cause when we’re on tour, we’re thinking five to ten a day."