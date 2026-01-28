'I Won't Live Past 2027': Ray J Predicts He Will Be Dead Next Year After Brutal Health Decline — 'My Heart is Only Beating 25 Percent'

And he believes he's going downhill fast, so much so he’s already ensured his estranged wife Princess Love and their children are well looked after when he passes.

Speaking on a social media clip, Ray J said: "2027 is definitely a wrap for me.

"That's what they say."

After a friend in the video protested and told him not to "say that" and "f--- the doctor," the singer put his head in his hands.

He added: "I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro.

"My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here.

"And damn, when it's all done, burn me, don't bury me."