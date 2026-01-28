Your tip
'I Won't Live Past 2027': Ray J Predicts He Will Be Dead Next Year After Brutal Health Decline — 'My Heart is Only Beating 25 Percent'

picture of Ray J
Source: MEGA

Ray J says he's unlikely to be alive next year following a series of health issues.

Jan. 28 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Ray J has made a morbid prediction – he won't be alive much longer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, 45, claimed his heart is now beating at "25 percent" following recent health battles.

Not Long To Live

picture of Ray J
Source: MEGA

The singer claims his heart is only 'beating at 25 percent' during social media video.

And he believes he's going downhill fast, so much so he’s already ensured his estranged wife Princess Love and their children are well looked after when he passes.

Speaking on a social media clip, Ray J said: "2027 is definitely a wrap for me.

"That's what they say."

After a friend in the video protested and told him not to "say that" and "f--- the doctor," the singer put his head in his hands.

He added: "I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro.

"My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here.

"And damn, when it's all done, burn me, don't bury me."

Ensuring Family Is Well Looked After

picture of Ray J and Princess Love
Source: MEGA

Ray J says his ex Princess Love and their two kids will be well looked after.

The singer then gave a shoutout to his parents and sister Brandy, who have allegedly helped him by taking him to the doctor and paying his bills "for the rest of the year."

Ray J — whose real name is William Raymond Norwood Jr. — gave an update on his health Sunday, sharing in another social media video that he "almost died."

"My heart is only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers," he explained.

At the beginning of January, a source close to Ray J — who famously starred in Kim Kardashian's sex tape while they were dating — revealed that he was hospitalized and doctors ordered an echocardiogram and X-rays as he was experiencing chest pains.

He has faced health concerns for many years and was also once hospitalized in October 2021.

Famous Sister Paying Medical Bills

picture of Brandy
Source: MEGA

Superstar singer Brandy, Ray J's sister, has reportedly been paying his medical bills.

At the time, he was also ill with pneumonia and "thought he could die," an insider said at the time.

Shortly before his recent bout of illness, he was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on his estranged wife.

The couple has had an on-and-off relationship as early as 2014. They got married in 2016, and over the years, the couple has filed for divorce four times.

Ray J dated Kardashian from 2003 until their split in 2006. The former couple's notorious sex tape was leaked in 2007.

Radar Logo

picture of Ray J and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Ray J is best known for starring in Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape.

Shortly before Thanksgiving, he filed a lawsuit against Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, with claims that they were all in on the infamous tape that was leaked.

But Kardashian and Jenner's lawyer Alex Spiro said in a statement: "After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone.

"Ray J will lose this frivolous case too."

