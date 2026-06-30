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Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
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Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Blossoming Romance: How Thrice-Married Reality TV Star is 'Pushing for a Proposal' From Race Ace

Kim Kardashian is allegedly pushing Lewis Hamilton for a proposal as their romance heats up.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is allegedly pushing Lewis Hamilton for a proposal as their romance heats up.

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June 30 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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They looked like any other couple out for a bike ride on a sunny day. On June 1, Kim Kardashian posted a funny photo of her wobbling on a bicycle behind her smiling new boyfriend, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, effectively hard-launching their relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She really took her time before jumping into this romance. The idea of dating around really wasn't appealing to her," a source said of the thrice-divorced reality star.

"But Lewis was very charming and he worked hard to romance her."

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On Track To The Altar

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Kim Kardashian reportedly sees Lewis Hamilton as 'husband material' as their relationship continues to grow more serious.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian reportedly sees Lewis Hamilton as 'husband material' as their relationship continues to grow more serious.

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Fourth time's the charm?

Following her 2022 divorce from troubled rapper Kanye West, the 45-year-old mom of four has been a reluctant dater. She spent a year with comic Pete Davidson and was linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., but appeared to swear off marriage.

All that's changed now that she's with the British racing star, 41.

"Privately, she's confided that she sees him as husband material," said the source. "And it's very much a two-way street, as Lewis is totally gaga for Kim, too. They're very much in love and things are getting more and more serious all the time."

It helps that the two were friends before their relationship turned romantic in February. "They've had a very good connection that dates back years before this, so it's a solid foundation for them to work from," said the source.

"It's given Kim the confidence that they can fast-track things and move forward fairly quickly, instead of working their way through the courtship phase for too long."

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Kris Already Approves Lewis

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Kris Jenner is said to be supportive of Kardashian's romance with Ferrari driver Hamilton.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kris Jenner is said to be supportive of Kardashian's romance with Ferrari driver Hamilton.

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Indeed, the pair has already begun to blend their families. Hamilton and his mom, Carmen Larbalestier, recently joined the Skims founder, her three youngest children, Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 8, and Psalm West, 7, (daughter North West, 12, was absent) and manager Kris Jenner for an intimate birthday celebration at Nobu Malibu.

"Kris is a huge fan of this relationship. She thinks Lewis is a sweet guy who's perfect for Kim," said the source. "It also counts in his favor that he's close with his mom."

It doesn't hurt that Hamilton is a "successful talent in his own right," noted the source. "It's important to Kris that Kim matches with a guy who's not likely to be intimidated by her star power or status."

Worth a reported $450million, the Ferrari driver is known for remaining down to earth.

"For Kris, Lewis would be a dream son-in-law," added the source. "She's cheering them on every step of the way and keeping her fingers crossed that they make things official soon enough."

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The Final Lap

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Hamilton previously said his Formula 1 career remained his top priority over marriage and family life.
Source: Fred Duval/MEGA

Hamilton previously said his Formula 1 career remained his top priority over marriage and family life.

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Still, never-towed Hamilton is not exactly racing down the aisle. He's been clear about putting his driving career ahead of his personal life. "I look at the other drivers, and I wonder how they're doing it. Some are having kids, some married, most of them have girlfriends," he told Belgian broadcaster RTBF last year.

"I really focused in these last... particularly these last 10 years, to get everything I can out of my performance." Not that he's been a monk. He dated Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger for several years and has been linked to a bevy of models, including Gigi Hadid.

"It's a little bit of a red flag for Kim's friends," says the source. "They point out that Lewis was quite the player in years gone by."

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Kim's No Stranger to Walking Down The Aisle

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Kanye West's past issues and their divorce have reportedly left Kardashian wary of marrying again.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West's past issues and their divorce have reportedly left Kardashian wary of marrying again.

Kardashian is, of course, no stranger to walking down the aisle.

She eloped to Las Vegas with record producer Damon Thomas in 2000, only to split nearly four years later – and her 2011 union with former NBA star Kris Humphries famously ended after just 72 days.

The Kardashians star spent seven years wed to Kanye, dad to her four children, but her relationship with the "Runaway" rapper unraveled amid his mental health struggles, and in 2021, she filed for divorce.

"Kim does have some nervousness about getting married again," admitted the source. "The divorce process was pretty rotten, and she's still carrying those scars in many ways, especially after what Kanye's put her through."

He's still at it: As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the 48-year-old has tried to turn Hamilton against Kardashian.

However, the reality star is "still a true, old-fashioned romantic who hasn't lost hope in finding love," the source says. "Her head is telling her to be cautious, but her heart says all signs are pointing to a happily-ever-after with Lewis."

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