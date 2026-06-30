Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Blossoming Romance: How Thrice-Married Reality TV Star is 'Pushing for a Proposal' From Race Ace

Fourth time's the charm?

Following her 2022 divorce from troubled rapper Kanye West, the 45-year-old mom of four has been a reluctant dater. She spent a year with comic Pete Davidson and was linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., but appeared to swear off marriage.

All that's changed now that she's with the British racing star, 41.

"Privately, she's confided that she sees him as husband material," said the source. "And it's very much a two-way street, as Lewis is totally gaga for Kim, too. They're very much in love and things are getting more and more serious all the time."

It helps that the two were friends before their relationship turned romantic in February. "They've had a very good connection that dates back years before this, so it's a solid foundation for them to work from," said the source.

"It's given Kim the confidence that they can fast-track things and move forward fairly quickly, instead of working their way through the courtship phase for too long."