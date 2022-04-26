Kim Kardashian's First Husband Damon Thomas Slams Claims She Was On Drugs When They Eloped

Kim Kardashian's first husband, Damon Thomas, sounded off about the reality star's claims that she was high on ecstasy when they tied the knot back in 2000, calling her comments "unfair."

"Yeah, I don't remember that at all. So I don't … that's her thing," the music producer said during a new interview with VladTV, referencing Kim's remark about their Sin City elopement on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The exes wed when Kim was 19 and split after a few years of marriage, which lasted from January 2000 to February 2004.