Called Out! Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Smooth Complexion At Oscars After-Party After Real Pictures Surface

Kim didn't get invited to the Academy Awards, unlike Kourtney Kardashian, but she did have a ticket to the hottest party in town after the show. The mom of four made jaws drop when she walked Vanity Fair's red carpet in a curve-hugging turquoise dress that fit her body like a glove.

Keeping it classy and simple, all eyes were on the reality star. Kim beamed in the pop of color and didn't show any skin at all.