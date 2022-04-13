Baby Fever? Kim Kardashian Hints She's Ready To Have More Kids As Pete Davidson Relationship Heats Up

During an interview with Acess Hollywood that included Kim and her siblings, the famous sisters asked who is most likely to end up with six kids like their mom, Kris Jenner. Everyone held up a photo of 42-year-old newlywed Kourtney Kardashian, but Kim didn't agree wholeheartedly.

She held up two photos, including one of herself. "You guys didn't get me? Kim responded in amazement.