Kaley Cuoco Breaks Silence On Rumored Ex-Fling Pete Davidson's Relationship With Kim Kardashian

"I think that ... sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," the reality star said.

"So when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh my God, I wasn't planning on this,'" Kardashian continued. "It just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun."

She claimed she was hesitant to start dating again after what all went down with her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West.

"I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone," Kardashian explained. "I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions. 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?'"