Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Heats Up Just Months After They Started Dating — as F1 Star Is Warned of the 'Curse'

"People are whispering about it," claimed an insider. "Especially after this recent loss."

Following the stumble, however, Hamilton and Kardashian, 45, jetted off on romantic escapes to Lake Como and London, sparking speculation that Hamilton is "totally consumed by the relationship," whatever its effect on his career, per the insider.

"People worry that Lewis is making his time with Kim more important than anything else. He’s one of the best drivers of all time, but there’s no doubt Kim is pulling a lot of focus," the source claimed.

The couple was first rumored to be dating in early 2026 after spending time together in England.

By April, they were photographed packing on the PDA in Malibu, and then the reality star made the relationship Instagram official in June.