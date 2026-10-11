Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Heats Up Just Months After They Started Dating — as F1 Star Is Warned of the 'Curse'
Oct. 11 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Lewis Hamilton is head over heels for Kim Kardashian, but at what cost?
After the F1 racer, 41, bombed at the recent Spanish Grand Prix, a source says he’s being cautioned about the infamous "Kardashian curse" – wherein Kardashian beaus take a hit to their careers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Romance Sparks 'Kardashian Curse' Warnings
"People are whispering about it," claimed an insider. "Especially after this recent loss."
Following the stumble, however, Hamilton and Kardashian, 45, jetted off on romantic escapes to Lake Como and London, sparking speculation that Hamilton is "totally consumed by the relationship," whatever its effect on his career, per the insider.
"People worry that Lewis is making his time with Kim more important than anything else. He’s one of the best drivers of all time, but there’s no doubt Kim is pulling a lot of focus," the source claimed.
The couple was first rumored to be dating in early 2026 after spending time together in England.
By April, they were photographed packing on the PDA in Malibu, and then the reality star made the relationship Instagram official in June.
Meanwhile, celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman observed that a "gap that emotionally exists" between the pair throughout the early days of their relationship. However, there have also been softer moments, which seem to show Hamilton is crushing harder on the reality star now.
"In a couple of their recent vacation photos, Lewis’s eyes begin to soften when he looks at Kim, and his hands around her have become gentler," Honigman noted.
She also pointed to Hamilton's poses growing "closer, more devoted," which apparently implies that "his emotions begin to flow toward his celebrity babe."