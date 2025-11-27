Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Calls Out Ex Kanye West for Being an Absentee Dad – and Admits Troubled Rapper Hasn't Seen Their Kids in Months

Kim Kardashian has called out ex Kanye West for being an absentee dad who hasn't seen their kids in months.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has called out ex Kanye West for being an absentee dad who hasn't seen their kids in months.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 27 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian is calling out her ex-husband Kanye West for being an absentee dad.

"It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him," the 45-year-old revealed on a recent podcast, adding that she manages kids North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm West's disappointment by telling them that Kanye, 48, has to travel for work.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, the rapper, who in February said he'd been diagnosed with autism after being misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder, has long publicly accused Kim of keeping him from the children, often ranting about it on social media.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim's Heartbreaking Confession

Article continues below advertisement
Kim Kardashian said Kanye West hasn't contacted their children in months but insists she still encourages a healthy bond between them.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian said Kanye West hasn't contacted their children in months but insists she still encourages a healthy bond between them.

Article continues below advertisement

Calling his take a "false narrative," Kim explained that while the kids live with her full time, she does want them to have a "great, healthy" relationship with their father.

Yet, she implied that the Grammy winner wasn't always in a condition for that to happen.

"I push for it all the time," Kardashian said of encouraging Kanye to visit his kids. "But I also protect [the kids] when it's time for that. And it goes in waves and phases, and it's a lot of work."

Article continues below advertisement
A source claimed Kardashian is growing increasingly frustrated with West's absence from their kids' lives.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Kardashian is growing increasingly frustrated with West's absence from their kids' lives.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
John Stamos has exposed Lori Loughlin's ex Mossimo Giannulli's secrets following their shocking divorce.

EXCLUSIVE: John Stamos Exposes Lori Loughlin's 'Narcissist' Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Divorce Shock – 'He Clearly Had a Lot of Secrets'

Steve Irwin's son, Robert, has recalled his late father's heartbreaking final message before his death.

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Irwin's Message From Beyond the Grave — Son Robert Recalls Late Father's Heartbreaking Final Message Before His Tragic Death

Such candor about her ex is rare for Kardashian, who is usually more diplomatic about the father of her children.

But a source told RadarOnline.com the reality star is "furious" with Kanye. "As much as she's relieved not to hear from him and selfishly would love him to stay away, she knows how hard it is on the kids."

By putting her ex on blast, added the source: "She wants the world to know how he's treating his children. She's hoping it will be a wake-up call, and he'll realize what he's missing out on before it's too late."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.