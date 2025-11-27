EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Calls Out Ex Kanye West for Being an Absentee Dad – and Admits Troubled Rapper Hasn't Seen Their Kids in Months

Kim Kardashian is calling out her ex-husband Kanye West for being an absentee dad.

"It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him," the 45-year-old revealed on a recent podcast, adding that she manages kids North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm West's disappointment by telling them that Kanye, 48, has to travel for work.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, the rapper, who in February said he'd been diagnosed with autism after being misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder, has long publicly accused Kim of keeping him from the children, often ranting about it on social media.