EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Calls Out Ex Kanye West for Being an Absentee Dad – and Admits Troubled Rapper Hasn't Seen Their Kids in Months
Nov. 27 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is calling out her ex-husband Kanye West for being an absentee dad.
"It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him," the 45-year-old revealed on a recent podcast, adding that she manages kids North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm West's disappointment by telling them that Kanye, 48, has to travel for work.
RadarOnline.com can reveal, the rapper, who in February said he'd been diagnosed with autism after being misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder, has long publicly accused Kim of keeping him from the children, often ranting about it on social media.
Kim's Heartbreaking Confession
Calling his take a "false narrative," Kim explained that while the kids live with her full time, she does want them to have a "great, healthy" relationship with their father.
Yet, she implied that the Grammy winner wasn't always in a condition for that to happen.
"I push for it all the time," Kardashian said of encouraging Kanye to visit his kids. "But I also protect [the kids] when it's time for that. And it goes in waves and phases, and it's a lot of work."
Such candor about her ex is rare for Kardashian, who is usually more diplomatic about the father of her children.
But a source told RadarOnline.com the reality star is "furious" with Kanye. "As much as she's relieved not to hear from him and selfishly would love him to stay away, she knows how hard it is on the kids."
By putting her ex on blast, added the source: "She wants the world to know how he's treating his children. She's hoping it will be a wake-up call, and he'll realize what he's missing out on before it's too late."