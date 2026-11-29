Jenner, 71, recently revealed she turned down millions of dollars for an adult diaper advertising campaign after Kim, 46, vetoed the deal. Jenner joked her daughter was "such a buzzkill," adding "everyone's gotta pee."

But insiders said the real story isn't about diapers – it's about power.

"Kris never had a problem putting herself out there. She understood that everything was an opportunity, and she was never too embarrassed to make money," a source told RadarOnline.com.