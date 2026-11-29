EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Takes Control as Kris Jenner Steps Back'
Nov. 29 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Longtime momager Kris Jenner may have built the Kardashian empire, but daughter Kim Kardashian now calls the shots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian's Power Struggle
Jenner, 71, recently revealed she turned down millions of dollars for an adult diaper advertising campaign after Kim, 46, vetoed the deal. Jenner joked her daughter was "such a buzzkill," adding "everyone's gotta pee."
But insiders said the real story isn't about diapers – it's about power.
"Kris never had a problem putting herself out there. She understood that everything was an opportunity, and she was never too embarrassed to make money," a source told RadarOnline.com.
Kim Kardashian Takes Control of Family Empire
The source added: "But the family business has changed. Now Kim is the one everyone has to answer to now.
"If something could damage [her apparel company] Skims or her billion-dollar brand, it isn't happening. Even Kris needs permission."