EXCLUSIVE: Kidnap Survivor Elizabeth Smart Fears Fresh Terror is Just Around Corner Decades After She Was Snatched From Bedroom as a Teen

During her harrowing nine-month captivity, Mitchell subjected the teen to relentless sexual abuse and cruelly bound her with steel cables every night. At times, the abuse happened as many as four times a day.

Following a nationwide manhunt and a feature on America’s Most Wanted, Smart was rescued in March 2003 when Sandy, Utah, residents spotted Mitchell on the street.

The depraved 71-year-old predator was convicted and is now serving a life sentence.

In an exclusive jailhouse tell-all in 2017, Barzee explained the motive behind the abduction.

She blathered: "For behold, Elizabeth Smart, David and I ... are the Pioneers whereby celestial marriage has been restored to the earth in the establishment of the celestial kings of God.

"I was commanded to obey the law of the celestial kingdom or be destroyed!"

When the utterly unhinged Barzee finished her 15-year prison term, Smart, now 37, warned she should be locked up in a mental health facility, not set free to roam.