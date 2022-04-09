Khloé Kardashian Yelled 'Liar' When Tristan Thompson Appeared On Screen During The Kardashian's Premiere

Thompson appears early on into the series reportedly telling Khloé that he was working on regaining her trust. As the episode played in front of a packed audience, a source at the event claimed that "someone in the audience screamed, 'Liar!'"

A second source was able to confirm that it was indeed Khloé who called out the Chicago Bulls all-star.

"It was Khloé." They continued, "She yelled super loud [in the theater] 'Liar!'"

