EXCLUSIVE: Khloé Kardashian's Shameful Drugs Cover-Up — Shock Doc Reveals How Reality TV Mom Enabled Her Ex's Crippling Addiction

Childhood pal Anthony "Pumpkin" Booker, a guest at the couple's televised 2009 wedding, revealed Odom told him "the moves that he's doing, he was doing it to try to better his future" since the family "know people" and "have mad connections."

Odom, 46, even admitted: "I'm watching how she lives and their lifestyle. I'm like, 'This is how I want to live.'"

His daughter Destiny Odom, 28, whose mom was childhood sweetheart Liza Morales, insisted: "He did love Khloe ... but he had wanted to be on reality TV." But she also noted he was a cheater who married "this woman on TV and [had] affairs?"

Kardasian remembered getting a call from a gal who said, "I've been f--king your husband," but said she was "freaked out" because he was so "f--ked up" on drugs and asked, "Can you pick him up?"