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Home > Exclusives > Khloe Kardashian
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EXCLUSIVE: Khloé Kardashian's Shameful Drugs Cover-Up — Shock Doc Reveals How Reality TV Mom Enabled Her Ex's Crippling Addiction

khloe kardashian drug cover up shock doc
Source: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian's drugs cover-up reveals how reality TV mom enabled ex's addiction.

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April 21 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

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An explosive new documentary reveals former pro basketball star Lamar Odom wed Khloe Kardashian for money and fame and RadarOnline.com can reveal she covered up his nearly deadly drug use.

The former couple revealed spicy and sordid details of their six-year marriage that ended in 2016 in the Netflix expose Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, including the embarrassing revelation the 6-foot-10 hoopster, who won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 2014, was using Kardasian, now 41, and her reality-famous family.

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Lamar Odom’s Reality TV Ambitions Exposed

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Lamar Odom admitted in 'Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom,' Khloe Kardashian's lifestyle influenced his desire for fame.Lamar Odom Vs. Aaron Carter Training Session
Source: MPI09/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Lamar Odom admitted in 'Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom,' Khloe Kardashian's lifestyle influenced his desire for fame.Lamar Odom Vs. Aaron Carter Training Session

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Childhood pal Anthony "Pumpkin" Booker, a guest at the couple's televised 2009 wedding, revealed Odom told him "the moves that he's doing, he was doing it to try to better his future" since the family "know people" and "have mad connections."

Odom, 46, even admitted: "I'm watching how she lives and their lifestyle. I'm like, 'This is how I want to live.'"

His daughter Destiny Odom, 28, whose mom was childhood sweetheart Liza Morales, insisted: "He did love Khloe ... but he had wanted to be on reality TV." But she also noted he was a cheater who married "this woman on TV and [had] affairs?"

Kardasian remembered getting a call from a gal who said, "I've been f--king your husband," but said she was "freaked out" because he was so "f--ked up" on drugs and asked, "Can you pick him up?"

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Khloé Admits Enabling Lamar’s Drug Spiral

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Kardashian said she acted as an 'enabler' by hiding Odom's drug use to prevent public exposure.
Source: Courtesy of Fabletics/Mega / MEGA

Kardashian said she acted as an 'enabler' by hiding Odom's drug use to prevent public exposure.

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Kardasian admitted she was an "enabler" by covering up his drugging, saying: "I was looking for him in alleys, looking for him in motels ... go to hotel rooms to clean up after him" so workers couldn't "sell a story" about his drug binges.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lamar nearly died of an overdose at a Nevada brothel, where he partied with booze, cocaine, marijuana and hookers in 2015. After days in a coma, he came to with Kardasian at his hospital bedside.

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Khloé Hits Breaking Point With Lamar

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Destiny Odom said her dad, Lamar, loved Kardashian but wanted reality TV fame during their marriage.
Source: Snorlax / MEGA

Destiny Odom said her dad, Lamar, loved Kardashian but wanted reality TV fame during their marriage.

Kardasian said she tried to help him beat his habit, but when she caught him "smoking crack" she said: "I'm done, I'm not paying for a thing and I never want to speak to you again."

Lamar later sought rehab treatment, but in March was busted for DUI and traffic violations, has pleaded not guilty, and is set for trial July 7.

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