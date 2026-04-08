EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Spacey's Latest Rant — Fallen Actor Claims Netflix Cut Him From 'House of Cards' to Protect Their Cash

MRC has maintained Spacey could not continue his role as cutthroat President Frank Underwood as he suffered from a diagnosed sexual compulsion disorder, arguing this should enable it to recoup $100million in losses linked to the actor getting axed.

But Spacey threw his former colleagues under the bus and countered that he was kicked to the curb because of the company's embarrassment over his messy life.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spacey was booted from the streaming series in November 2017, and Netflix also terminated its agreement to release his film, Gore.

The one-two punch came days after Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had made an unwanted sexual advance on him in 1986 when the Rent actor was 14.

Fireman's Fund suggests media fallout from the resulting black eye was behind Spacey getting the heave-ho.