EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Spacey's Latest Rant — Fallen Actor Claims Netflix Cut Him From 'House of Cards' to Protect Their Cash
April 8 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Kevin Spacey has claimed he was ready, willing and able to film the sixth season of House of Cards, but insists he was unfairly fired on false grounds so red-faced producers of the Netflix hit could distance themselves from his personal scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Spacey, 66, made the allegation during his fiery testimony in the Superior Court of California amid the legal dispute between Media Rights Capital (MRC), the show's production company, and its insurer, Fireman's Fund.
Spacey Blames Firing on Scandal Fallout
MRC has maintained Spacey could not continue his role as cutthroat President Frank Underwood as he suffered from a diagnosed sexual compulsion disorder, arguing this should enable it to recoup $100million in losses linked to the actor getting axed.
But Spacey threw his former colleagues under the bus and countered that he was kicked to the curb because of the company's embarrassment over his messy life.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spacey was booted from the streaming series in November 2017, and Netflix also terminated its agreement to release his film, Gore.
The one-two punch came days after Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had made an unwanted sexual advance on him in 1986 when the Rent actor was 14.
Fireman's Fund suggests media fallout from the resulting black eye was behind Spacey getting the heave-ho.
Spacey Cleared in Trial, Career Ruined
The beleaguered bigshot denied 54-year-old Rapp's allegations, and in a civil trial in 2022, a jury determined he had not molested the younger performer.
The two-time Oscar winner has since faced a flood of sexual misconduct accusations, but has maintained his innocence. Yet his Hollywood career still imploded.
Spacey was acquitted of nine charges of sexual assault from four complainants during a criminal trial in the U.K., but civil suits brought against him by three male accusers are slated to commence in London's High Court in October 2026.
Spacey Claims Financial Ruin Amid Legal Fight
In November, Spacey said: "The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I've had very little coming in and everything going out."
During the MRC case, Spacey alleged there were "comments attributed to me that I never said" within his medical records from a rehab facility, adding while he cannot "professionally dispute" his sexual compulsive disorder diagnosis, "I can personally dispute it."