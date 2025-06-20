EXCLUSIVE: 'King of Queens' Star Kevin James Tells How He Finally Found His Happiness After His NFL Dreams Were Crushed in Childhood

He also played football and had aspirations of making it to the NFL, but his grades said otherwise.

Instead, James dropped out of college 17 credits short of graduating, moved back home and began doing stand-up comedy, adopting "James" as his surname after his favorite teacher.

"It seemed as if every time I accomplished something special and finally seemed on my way to becoming completely happy, my sights were already set on something bigger," James recalled.

"Something even more special. I set a goal to perform my stand-up on TV – and did it. Then I thought, 'Well, if I could just get on The Tonight Show – then I did that. If I could just get on a sitcom – Got it. If I could just act in a movie – Boom, done.'"

He slowly realized "every time I achieved a goal that would supposedly make me happy, the goalposts moved. It didn’t make sense. I was missing something. Something big. It's amazing that it took me so long to figure out what it was."