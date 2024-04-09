Kevin Hart’s Bombshell Lawsuit: Blogger Accused of $250k Extortion Plot Introduces Witness to Fight Comedian’s Case

The blogger accused of attempting to shake down Kevin Hart for $250k in exchange for not publishing an interview with his ex-assistant Miesha Shakes presented new evidence in court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, controversial YouTuber Tasha K submitted a declaration from her assistant Jason Wilson in the court battle filed by Hart.

Hart sued Tasha and his ex-assistant Shakes over an interview posted on the blogger’s social media channels. The entertainer claimed an associate of Tasha’s reached out to him before the video went live with an offer.