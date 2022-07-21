'Real Housewives' Star Kenya Moore Shames Marlo Hampton For 'Withholding' Details On Home Invasion, Claims It Put Cast In Danger
Real Housewives star Kenya Moore threw shade at franchise costar Marlo Hampton after she spoke out about her frightening home invasion earlier this month.
Four masked men burglarized her Sandy Springs home on July 1, Radar can confirm.
"Happy no one was hurt … but she took the time to withhold information from the cast that could possibly help keep us safe, but was happy to release details in interviews. #rhoa #fake," Moore boldly wrote via Twitter on Thursday.
According to WSB-TV, four suspected gang members are now in custody in connection to at least 15 home invasions over the past year — some of which targeted celebrities.
"When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream, and I knew that scream was a scream of fear, my heart dropped," Hampton told the outlet in an update.
Hampton and her nephews rushed to a panic room and called 911 before the suspects fled. After the harrowing experience, the Bravolebrity said she was grateful to be safe.
"I just thank God and we're covered in the blood of Jesus and I'm here to share this story with you," she continued. "But my main concern is, I want all the ladies … I want everyone to be aware if you are posting, if you do have luxury items, be careful."
Cops were able to make the bust as the suspects attempted a home invasion at a townhouse occupied by the mother of one of the children of rapper Future: Brittni Mealy.
"We got lucky and we got it right. And as we targeted them, they came on scene. Both a foot chase and a vehicle chase ensued and we were able to take four people into custody," said Sgt. Matt McGinnis, noting it's been a year-long investigation.
After seeing Moore's comments posted on The Neighborhood Talk, Mealy entered the chat and fired back.
"I'M NOT ON TV DON'T KNOW WHAT YALL GOT GOING ON FOR STORY LINES OR WHATEVER BUT THIS IS VERY SAD YOU WOULD ATTACK @marlohampton LIKE THIS!" she wrote. "I'M A VICTIM IN THIS SAME AREA AND WE WERE ALL INSTRUCTED BY THE POLICE TO NOT TELL ANYONE. INCLUDING YOU!"
Mealy concluded, "As they didn't want their investigation [jeopardized] in any way. HOWEVER FROM WHAT I SEEN, YOU WERE INFORMED IN YOUR GROUP TEXT ON JULY 5th where you hearted and liked it! This is very insensitive!"