From wartime fatalities and assassinations to plane crashes and personal crises, the family's story has often been framed as one of uncanny misfortune. Patterson's account, however, coincides with renewed public fascination following the success of the Disney+ series Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette, which has introduced a new generation to the family's history.

A source familiar with the book's framing said the authors challenge the idea of a "Kennedy curse" in the most brutal way possible.

They added: "What Patterson is arguing is that this is not a curse in any mystical sense – it is the consequence of a family raised in extreme white privilege that gave them the arrogance to believe normal rules did not apply to them. That sense of entitlement often led to dangerous decisions, and those decisions had real-world consequences.

"Readers may find that interpretation unsettling, but it reframes decades of tragedy through a more grounded, human lens."