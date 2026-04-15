Kendra Duggar's 'Devastated' Family Speaks Out After Disgraced Joseph's Child Molestation Arrest — We Are 'Troubled and Heartbroken'

In a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, the Caldwell family said they were reeling over the accusations against their son-in-law and made it clear where their support lies.

Kendra Duggar 's family broke their silence after her husband, Joseph Duggar , was arrested on disturbing sexual abuse allegations involving a child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Our family is both troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law," they wrote. "We are devastated for the young girl, a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth. We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will."

The family doubled down on their support for the alleged victim, praising her strength after coming forward.

"Our love for this child remains at the forefront of our family's priorities and minds. We are proud of her for being strong enough to share her story while also retaining her own identity and joy," they continued.