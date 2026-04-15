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Home > Entertainment > Kendra Duggar

Kendra Duggar's 'Devastated' Family Speaks Out After Disgraced Joseph's Child Molestation Arrest — We Are 'Troubled and Heartbroken'

image of Kendra and Joseph Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra Duggar's family said they were 'heartbroken' after Joseph Duggar's arrest.

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April 15 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

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Kendra Duggar's family broke their silence after her husband, Joseph Duggar, was arrested on disturbing sexual abuse allegations involving a child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, the Caldwell family said they were reeling over the accusations against their son-in-law and made it clear where their support lies.

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'Heartbroken'

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image of Joseph pleaded not guilty to charges involving a minor.
Source: mega

Joseph pleaded not guilty to charges involving a minor.

"Our family is both troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law," they wrote. "We are devastated for the young girl, a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth. We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will."

The family doubled down on their support for the alleged victim, praising her strength after coming forward.

"Our love for this child remains at the forefront of our family's priorities and minds. We are proud of her for being strong enough to share her story while also retaining her own identity and joy," they continued.

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Source: @thecadwellfamily/Instagram

The Caldwell family publicly supported the alleged child victim in a statement.

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'You Are Not Alone'

image of Kendra's parents said the situation had been 'traumatic' for their grandchildren.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra Duggar’s parents said the situation had been 'traumatic' for their grandchildren.

Kendra's family also used the moment to send a message to other victims, urging them to speak out.

Addressing the toll on their own family, the Caldwells said they "recognize how traumatic this incident has been for our grandchildren," adding that they continue to pray for their strength and that "our love for them, and our daughter Kendra, remains."

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Family Impact and Faith

image of The Caldwells requested privacy after thanking supporters.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

The Caldwells requested privacy after thanking supporters.

They also leaned on faith in their response, saying they believe in "a God who is just and loving," one who "loves all of His children, especially the vulnerable and innocent."

The family concluded by thanking supporters.

"The only way to freedom is to shine light in the darkness," and noting that "part of the light in our lives has come through the outpouring of love and prayer from people near and far," they continued. "At this time, we have no further comment and request privacy."

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Arrest and Charges

image of The family urged victims to speak out, saying 'you are not alone.'
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

The family urged victims to speak out, saying 'you are not alone.'

As previously reported, Joseph, 31, was arrested on March 18 in Arkansas over allegations tied to an incident involving a girl who was just 9 years old at the time.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star pleaded not guilty to all charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 and lewd conduct by an adult.

He was later released from a Florida jail on March 31 after posting a hefty $600,000 bond.

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