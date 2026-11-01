EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Says Ozzy's Death Has Torn Her Family Apart

"My older sister didn't really ever acknowledge me and my brother [Jack Osbourne]," said the former Fashion Police panelist. "She was just in her own world doing her own thing. I do, to a certain extent, if I'm honest, feel as though she's embarrassed of us."

Kelly and Jack, 40, famously starred in MTV's The Osbournes with parents Ozzy and Sharon [Osbourne], while camera-shy Aimee did not join the family reality show.

Kelly added: "If you're not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I'm not doing well, I don't want you in my life."

The former Project Catwalk host recently moved back to the U.K. from Los Angeles after the end of her four-year romance with Slipknot reject Sid Wilson, father of her 3-year-old tot, Sidney, and says her distance from California-based Jack, a father of five daughters, has changed their once-close bond.