EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Says Ozzy's Death Has Torn Her Family Apart
Nov. 1 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Late rocker Ozzy Osbourne's family seems to be torn apart following the heavy metal legend's death in July 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Daughter Kelly [Osbourne], 41, recently shared she and sister Aimee [Osbourne], 43, are "polar opposites" and don't have much of a relationship.
Kelly Osbourne Exposes Bitter Family Feud
"My older sister didn't really ever acknowledge me and my brother [Jack Osbourne]," said the former Fashion Police panelist. "She was just in her own world doing her own thing. I do, to a certain extent, if I'm honest, feel as though she's embarrassed of us."
Kelly and Jack, 40, famously starred in MTV's The Osbournes with parents Ozzy and Sharon [Osbourne], while camera-shy Aimee did not join the family reality show.
Kelly added: "If you're not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I'm not doing well, I don't want you in my life."
The former Project Catwalk host recently moved back to the U.K. from Los Angeles after the end of her four-year romance with Slipknot reject Sid Wilson, father of her 3-year-old tot, Sidney, and says her distance from California-based Jack, a father of five daughters, has changed their once-close bond.
Kelly Osbourne Reveals Devastating Grief Struggles
"Me living here now and choosing to separate myself a little and kind of rediscover myself, it's not like it's caused a wedge between us, but I would say that the family is a little bit upset that I have decided to go home and figure out me for a while," explained Kelly, who admitted she briefly fell off the wagon following her Parkinson's-stricken dad's heart attack death at age 76.
"I was a shell of myself," confides the recovering boozer. "I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't do anything. I was just empty. Broken in every way a human being could possibly be broken and completely unable to even take care of myself."
Kelly and Sharon Osbourne 'Barely Speaking'
Meanwhile, a source says liberal Kelly and conservative Sharon, 74 – who splits her time between L.A. and the clan's Buckinghamshire estate in England – are now "barely speaking" and are "worlds apart" in "every possible sense" as rumors swirl of family fractures and mounting tension without the singer's steadying presence.
Kelly shared: "I've said many times that the girl that I was before my father passed is dead. That girl will never come back."