EXCLUSIVE: Ana Navarro Reveals Husband's Secret Parkinson's Diagnosis

"This is very personal, and it is something that I have not wanted to talk about for many reasons," Navarra explained on her Bleep! Podcast.

One of the biggest reasons was that she felt it was her husband's story to tell.

"I haven't talked about it because it's about him," she said. "Because I'm a public person, he's not. He's got a right to privacy."

Navarro was also concerned about the way people react when they meet someone with Parkinson's, saying patients are often treated with "sympathy" when "nobody wants to be defined by this disease."

Ana first suspected something was wrong when she noticed that her hubby, a lawyer and former Florida Republican Party chairman, was becoming "a little more unstable on his feet." She also noticed trembling and urged him to see a doctor.