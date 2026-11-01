EXCLUSIVE: Ana Navarro Reveals Husband's Secret Parkinson's Diagnosis
Nov. 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
View cohost Ana Navarro revealed hubby Al Cárdenas has quietly been battling Parkinson's disease – and admitted she's steeped in guilt that she didn't push him to seek medical help sooner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Nicaraguan-American commentator, 54, finally unburdened herself of the devastating secret she and her 78-year-old husband have been hiding for over two years.
Ana Navarro Reveals Husband's Parkinson's Diagnosis
"This is very personal, and it is something that I have not wanted to talk about for many reasons," Navarra explained on her Bleep! Podcast.
One of the biggest reasons was that she felt it was her husband's story to tell.
"I haven't talked about it because it's about him," she said. "Because I'm a public person, he's not. He's got a right to privacy."
Navarro was also concerned about the way people react when they meet someone with Parkinson's, saying patients are often treated with "sympathy" when "nobody wants to be defined by this disease."
Ana first suspected something was wrong when she noticed that her hubby, a lawyer and former Florida Republican Party chairman, was becoming "a little more unstable on his feet." She also noticed trembling and urged him to see a doctor.
Ana Navarro Regrets Delaying Husband's Diagnosis
But Cárdenas "dragged his feet" for more than a year before finally getting checked, and the Emmy Award-nominated media star regrets she hadn't been more forceful.
"I hold myself responsible because for that year plus, when I saw symptoms in him, I tried to explain them away," confessed Navarro, who married Cárdenas in 2019.
Since receiving the diagnosis, Cárdenas has been under a neurologist's care and receiving treatment – and Ana says the improvement is dramatic.
"The difference that treatment makes is night and day," she said.
Navarro Reveals Husband's 'Very Tough Days'
"Since Al was diagnosed [and] started receiving treatment, his symptoms are practically unnoticeable."
However, the couple still has a long, rocky road ahead.
"I'm not going to tell you that there aren't some very, very tough days," said the View gal. "There are days when he's off. There are days when he doesn't have the energy level that he once did."
But, she added: "There's a lot of days that are good days."