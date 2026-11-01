EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk's AI Odyssey Film Slammed as 'Trash' by Movie Fans

The production, developed in collaboration with Wonder Studios and director Dev Walker, follows the blockbuster success of Christopher Nolan's rival adaptation, which opened in July and has grossed more than $1.7billion worldwide.

The response from viewers was overwhelmingly critical, with several questioning the quality of the AI-generated characters, their movements and the production's artistic credibility.

One X user wrote: "Pure garbage. As expected. Elon Musk has no taste."

Another viewer questioned whether the technology could ever compete with traditional filmmaking and branded it "trash."

One user wrote: "If this is what the richest man on the planet can come up with, I can safely say AI movies won't be replacing actual movies anytime soon."

A third criticized the apparent absence of human creativity behind the production.

The viewer wrote: "What's great about this is it shows you how little AI understands art or humans. You really have to have no taste to like this."

Others complained about the unnatural movements of the computer-generated characters, with one questioning why everything appeared to be moving underwater.

Another compared the digitally created figures to characters from Game of Thrones, criticizing their artificial appearance.

Others were more brutal, branding Musk's effort "s---" and "nonsense."